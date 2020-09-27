Evacuation orders expand west of Highway 29, north of St. Helena

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wildfires pushed west of Highway 29 late Sunday, prompting mandatory evacuations north of St. Helena.

At around 8:40 p.m., county officials ordered a mandatory evacuation west of Highway 29 from Deer Park Road to Elmhurst, and all of Spring Mountain Road.

About an hour later, officials expanded the order to include the area from 2900 block of White Sulpher Springs Road at the St. Helena city limits, to the dead end and north to Spring Mountain Road.

The order also covered 1650 South Whitehall Lane north to White Sulpher Springs Road and west to the county line.

Parts of the city of St. Helena were placed under a warning, from Elmhurst Avenue to Madrona Avenue west of Highway 29 to the St. Helena city limits.

The fire was driven by strong, gusty winds, which were expected to last through late Monday. The National Weather Service said strong winds, warm temperatures and very low humidity would continue through 9 p.m. on Monday.