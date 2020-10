Evacuation orders reduced to warnings in parts of St. Helena

Glass Fire evacuation orders have been reduced to evacuation warnings in some areas of St. Helena, officials said Monday evening.

The changes run from Madrona Avene to Spring Street, Hudson Avenue to Riesling Way and Sylvaner Avenue. This includes Chablis Circle, Pinot Way, Colombard Court and Chardonnay Way.

All other evacuation orders for the remainder of St. Helena remain in effect, which include: north of Elmhurst and west of Spring Mountain Road.

Road closures remain at Spring Mountain Road, White Sulphur Springs Road and Howell Mountain Road.

Calistoga officials reduced evacuation orders in that city on Sunday.

Maps of all current evacuation orders and warnings are available at arcg.is/05WKKK.

The Glass Fire was about 30 percent contained on Monday.

