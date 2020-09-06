Evacuation warnings for Hennessey Fire lifted in Napa County

All evacuation orders and warnings connected to the Hennessey Fire have been lifted, Napa County said.

The county's Office of Emergency Services made the announcement in a Nixle alert shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, nearly three weeks after lightning strikes triggered the wildfire, the main element of the LNU Lightning Complex that has scorched 375,209 acres and destroyed 1,491 structures in the North Bay region.

Motorists are asked to drive slowly and yield to emergency workers in the fire zone. There will be smoke in fire areas as firefighters continue their operations.

The only remaining fire-related closure in the county is for Berryessa Knoxville Road from Eastside Road to the Lake County border, which will remain off limits until further notice due to hazardous conditions along the roadway, Napa County OES said.

Swaths of rural northern and eastern Napa County, including the woodlands surrounding Lake Berryessa, were evacuated as the Hennessey Fire erupted on the morning of Aug. 17.

Five civilians have died in the blaze, including three people who were overtaken by flames at their home on Highway 128 in Napa County.