Evacuations remain for wildfire in Colusa County, smaller blaze on Nevada state line

Evacuations were ordered for several homes Sunday afternoon for a wildfire in Colusa County quickly spread to more than 500 acres.

The Sites Fire started just after 4 p.m. near Sites Lodoga and Campground roads, southeast of Stonyford, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit. Improved mapping late Sunday put the fire at 540 acres, down from 1,000 acres, with 20 percent containment, Cal Fire said. The fire is burning near the East Park Reservoir, 20 miles northwest of Williams and 70 miles northwest of Sacramento.

The fire, which was fueled by strong winds and temperatures hovering near 100 degrees, prompted the mandatory evacuation of several ranch properties along Sites Lodoga and Squaw Creek roads. A spokesman for Cal Fire said at least 12 structures were threatened. Hand crews were able to make progress, Cal Fire said, holding the fire east of the Squaw Creek Inn.

Views from the AlertWildfire network showed smoke spilling west toward Stonyford, which is not threatened, around 6 p.m. Smoke had also drifted into the valley and could be seen from cameras outside of Chico, about 40 miles northeast of the fire. Around 7 p.m., the smoke had decreased significantly on the camera network.