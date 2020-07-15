Eve Ryser announces candidacy for Napa Valley Unified School Board

Ryser is a mother of two daughters who attend Napa High School. She serves on the Superintendent Parent Advisory Committee and the Napa High School Site Council, and is an active volunteer with Napa Valley Moms Demand Action, the local chapter of a national grassroots organization dedicated to preventing gun violence.

“I would like to serve my community by bringing my insight and knowledge to the board, both as a parent of school-aged children and as an educator with over 20 years of experience in the field,” said Ryser. “Providing effective oversight of academic programs and instructional practices, as well as ensuring school safety, and the health and well-being of students and staff, would always be my highest priorities.”

Ryser said she would work to further the district’s equity policy by promoting a consciously anti-racist, anti-homophobic, and anti-bullying school culture; implementing an ethnic studies and social justice history course for older students; prioritizing mental health and support services and ensuring equal access to educational resources and opportunities for all students, whether they are learning in person or online.

For more information, follow Ryser’s campaign Facebook page at https://bit.ly/30cT2No