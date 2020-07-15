Eve Ryser announces candidacy for Napa Valley Unified School Board

Eve Ryser, a teacher and parent advocate, announced she is running for a seat on the Napa Valley Unified School Board to represent Area 4. It includes southwest and southcentral Napa, and a western portion of the City of American Canyon.
This is a district with new borders after the school board's decision in May to redraw the election map in response to a threatened lawsuit over minority representation. Four trustee areas are on the November ballot, with only residents living in an area able to vote for candidates living in their area.
Ryser is running in Area 4 where trustees Ocella Martin and Joe Schunk reside, said John Tuteur, Napa County's registrar of voters.
Ryser holds a teaching credential and master’s degree in education. She taught elementary school for 15 years, primarily in a culturally diverse public school in Vallejo, as a classroom teacher and a specialist in reading intervention and English language development, according to her news release.
She also worked as a research specialist and curriculum developer at UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education, focusing on English-learner support and teaching literacy through science education.
Ryser is a mother of two daughters who attend Napa High School. She serves on the Superintendent Parent Advisory Committee and the Napa High School Site Council, and is an active volunteer with Napa Valley Moms Demand Action, the local chapter of a national grassroots organization dedicated to preventing gun violence.
“I would like to serve my community by bringing my insight and knowledge to the board, both as a parent of school-aged children and as an educator with over 20 years of experience in the field,” said Ryser. “Providing effective oversight of academic programs and instructional practices, as well as ensuring school safety, and the health and well-being of students and staff, would always be my highest priorities.”
Ryser said she would work to further the district’s equity policy by promoting a consciously anti-racist, anti-homophobic, and anti-bullying school culture; implementing an ethnic studies and social justice history course for older students; prioritizing mental health and support services and ensuring equal access to educational resources and opportunities for all students, whether they are learning in person or online.
For more information, follow Ryser’s campaign Facebook page at https://bit.ly/30cT2No
Watch Now: Know the basics of social distancing
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.