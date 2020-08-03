Even as demand for childcare surges, Napa's preschools and daycares struggle

In the absence of pre-pandemic level revenue, Dalen’s used her savings to foot operating costs and materials – especially cleaning supplies, which Dalen needs to purchase in significant quantities but for months were almost impossible to find.

"This is not the time to run a 'lesser' program," Dalen said, citing the cost of heating her pool for swim lessons and continuing to purchase toys for her students. "You want quality (when it comes to child care), and people have enough to deal with right now."

Providers responding to the survey conducted by CSCCE said they had struggled to personally fund the new requirements handed down to childcare facilities by the state, including heightened staffing requirements and cleaning measures. Almost half said they needed “additional guidance or resources” on regulatory changes; a third said they could not adhere to the social distancing guidelines.

“The challenging part has been trying to follow all the rules while also supporting their social and emotional development,” Napa Treehouse owner Samantha Des Jardines said. Keeping her six preschool students separate has been a challenge, especially because they so enjoy playing with each other, she said. For the time being, Treehouse’s lessons are mostly held outside, and children over 2 years old wear masks.