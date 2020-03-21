Even during the coronavirus threat, a full census count of Napa County is 'critical'

Changes at the federal level will trickle down to Napa, too. Hand-counting of individuals experiencing homelessness will still take place, but it has been postponed by about a month. The new count is expected to take place between April 29 and May 1, according to an email sent by media liaison Green.

Administrators at group quarters such as senior homes and prisons or jails are being asked to respond online or by paper form as opposed to sit-down interviews, and service providers at shelters, soup kitchens or mobile food vans will provide anyone to whom they serve a meal with a paper census form as well to make it easier for these individuals to respond.

Still, Green says, most households should prioritize responding to the census survey by the end of March in the standard ways provided. He called the three currently available methods – online, by phone or by mail – the “safest way to respond.”

Though the justifiable focus on COVID-19 persists in the foreground for most, the importance of a comprehensive census remains a priority for those on the frontlines of collections efforts.

“It’s critical to count every person in the United States. Our future depends on it,” Ocon said.

