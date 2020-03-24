Every roll counts: Napans step forward to help those with immediate needs

Bailie pointed out that many seniors, especially over the age of 65, are being told to stay inside.

“That limits our seniors to accessing those things that we have readily available to us. We also heard there were some families with kids that weren’t getting the free lunches at the schools."

Within just a few days, the team launched a link to a Google document where a donor can indicate the items that a person wants to donate. This team of six volunteers will then come get those items, without any close contact, and from there, package items to be donated to those in need.

The group hopes to do all of this by Friday, so people can get assistance as soon as possible. “We have to act fast,” she said.

Within 24 hours, they’d already collected about 45 rolls of toilet paper, 20 rolls of paper towels, 10 boxes of tissue, 30 items of canned foods, “and a whole bunch of soap.”

“We’re trying to gather as much as we can now through Friday to deliver to these people and then after that we’re hoping our county will be able to step up and provide additional aid,” she said.

The group has also raised over $900 in monetary donations to NVCH so they can purchase goods for residents-in-need.