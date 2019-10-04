{{featured_button_text}}
The Pacific Gas and Electric Company now allows anyone to be alerted of upcoming power shutoffs in their ZIP code.

Since PG&E initiated its public safety power shutoff program to reduce the risk of utility equipment sparking a wildfire, customers have been prompted to sign up for alerts to receive advance notice when the utility believes weather conditions could warrant a shutoff. Now, anyone can sign up, PG&E announced Thursday.

The tool is especially useful for tenants, caretakers, travelers and parents of young children, PG&E wrote in a press release.

The system has its limitations. Those who aren't PG&E customers can only sign up for alerts based on ZIP code, not address.

When PG&E warns those with ZIP code alerts of a possible upcoming power outage, they will receive an alert telling them how to determine whether a specific address could be affected, according to the press release.

Multiple ZIP codes may be selected.

To sign up or learn more about the program, visit bit.ly/2o2Q2UO (case sensitive).

