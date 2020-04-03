Eviction moratorium benefits Napa mobile home dwellers

Terri Pohrman, longtime mobile home resident advocate, and president of the Vallejo Mobile Home Coalition, said she knows people are increasingly anxious as rents are coming due, and offers whatever advice she can to anyone who calls the Vallejo Mobile Home Coalition at (707) 648-6155.

The pause on evictions won't solve a mobile home resident's chronic problems, such as those of Jessie Haight, a 72-year-old disabled woman who is struggling not only with the space rent near Lake Berryessa, but also with resupplying her pantry. She said she is living on a $1,600 per month Social Security check, while the rent on the space containing her home is $1,100.

“There are no stores up here, and I’ve been living on cereal and I’m about out of milk,” she said during a recent telephone interview. “It’s probably 25 miles to the closest real store – in downtown Napa. And since we don’t go that often, when we do, there’s hardly anything there. We’re all staying home and doing what we can. A break would help a lot.”

Haight said she lives alone and is getting by as best she can.

“I’m bored as heck, but otherwise OK,” she said. “This is just crazy. And it’s nobody’s fault. I never thought I’d live to see something like this."