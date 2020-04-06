Ex-DMV employee charged with issuing fraudulent licenses; police say she got weed in exchange

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CONCORD -- A former DMV employee is facing felony charges after an internal investigation determined she issued several drivers licenses to people who hadn't earned them.

Gwenell Williams, 59, was charged with felony charges of public records violation and computer access fraud, as well as misdemeanor charges of wrongfully accessing government documents. She pleaded not guilty at her February arraignment, court records show.

According to police, the investigation started after the DMV received tips that Williams, a clerk at the Concord DMV office, had issued licenses that were deemed suspicious. By the investigation's end, authorities identified more than 20 license issuances that appeared suspicious, court records show.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage of the DMV office during some of the suspicious transactions, and found that Williams appeared to be sending text messages to people immediately before and after issuing the licenses. During several of the issuances, the people who received the licenses weren't even at the DMV, according to authorities.

Some of the licenses were recorded as having been issued by a clerk who didn't exist, authorities said.