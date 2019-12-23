Among Patrick Jolly’s passions in life is helping veterans receive the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs benefits they have coming to them.
Jolly has done this for a living as Napa County’s veterans services officer since 2006. He doesn’t consider himself a bureaucrat, but rather someone who breaks down bureaucratic barriers.
“This is far and away the best job I ever had,” Jolly said. “The job satisfaction is phenomenal. We get to work with such fascinating people, hear great stories and change lives.”
He helps veterans on-and-off the job clock. He was standing in line for a Disneyland ride, saw a man with a Vietnam veteran hat on and started assisting him with a benefits claim.
Jolly is retiring from his Napa County job at year’s end. He plans to travel in an RV with his wife and would like to give veteran benefits seminars in the small towns where they stop, maybe helping someone get started with a claim.
In other words, he wants to take his show on the road.
“I think that would be such fun,” Jolly said, sitting in his office with an American flag coffee cup at his desk. “I couldn’t see not doing what I’m doing here. It’s too much fun and it’s too important.”
All of this makes Jolly sound like an extrovert who can easily strike up conversations with strangers. Not so. He says he’s a wallflower at parties and uncomfortable with small talk. He considers himself as being very shy.
“But if I see a hat – you know, the veteran hat or U.S. Navy or whatever – World War II – I have no trouble talking with that person because we’re brothers – brother and sister,” Jolly said.
Jolly, a San Francisco native, joined the Navy in 1972 at age 19. He had a friend going to see a recruiter. Jolly, having nothing better to do, went along and signed up too.
“I wasn’t going anywhere, I wasn’t doing anything,” Jolly said. “And the Navy is as good an idea as any. I was totally rambling, totally footloose.”
He started out as an electrician in the Navy. He was so bad, he said, he had to relinquish that task and he became a Navy counselor.
“It was not only safer for everyone,” he said with a laugh, “but set me up for life. It’s what I’ve been doing ever since.”
Jolly served in the Navy for 20 years. A harrowing experience came when his ship was patrolling the Strait of Hormuz amid some tensions with Iran. A small plane headed toward them and the instinctive move was to shoot it down.
The ship’s leader, Capt. Hardy – Jolly said the name with a smile – had the courage to go with his convictions and let the plane fly. It turned out to be some drunk tourists, Jolly said.
“I don’t think there was a single sailor on that ship who would not have gone to hell for him,” Jolly said. “He cared about the crew. He loved the Navy and he led by example. We all knew that he would do anything he asked us to do.”
Jolly’s fondest memory from the Navy is being on deck at night on a darkened ship at sea and being treated to an astounding view of the stars.
“It truly puts things in perspective, makes you realize how insignificant our worries are,” he said.
He left the Navy in 1993 and tried various jobs. He found that a telecommunications job teaching people how to use their phone systems provided little satisfaction.
Being Napa County's veterans service officer is another story.
A widow of a Vietnam veteran had been turned down for benefits in 1995 and was living on her $1,000-a-month Social Security. Jolly's office helped her get an additional $1,300 a month from the Department of Veteran Affairs, plus retroactive benefits totaling $475,000.
“We change lives,” Jolly said.
Jolly also hears about experiences veterans may have never told to their wives or children.
He remembers a grizzled U.S. Marines veterans who Jolly said had a 1,000-yard stare, just no light in his eyes. The man came to the Napa County Veterans Service Office to file a claim for hearing loss incurred in Vietnam.
“And at one point I just asked him, ‘How bad are the nightmares?’” Jolly said, then paused. “I’ll never do that again. He sat and cried, sobbed ... And he started talking about what he’d seen, what he’d done and, more than anything, the guilt for still being alive while so many of his friends died.”
Sometimes veterans don’t know about benefits they should be getting. Or they’re intimidated by the bureaucracy. Jolly can deal with those cases.
Then there are veterans who think they would be taking something from other veterans who are more deserving.
“That’s hard to fight,” Jolly said. “And it’s funny, because the more of us who apply for our benefits, the more Congress is aware of our needs and the more benefits they provide.”
Resident Eve Kahn at the Nov. 12 Board of Supervisors meeting said her husband is a Korean War veteran. He had the view that other veterans should have the benefits, not him. Jolly changed his mind.
“This man single-handedly kind of twisted his arm and said, ‘Just go check it out,’” Kahn said.
Her husband went to the VA hospital in San Francisco and the experience was a good one, Kahn said. Whoever succeeds Jolly as Napa County’s veterans service officer will have big shoes to fill – and will need a big heart, she said.
