Excessive heat warning for Bay Area continues as Napa temperature expected to reach 109

Calistoga announced in a Nixle alert it opened a cooling center at the Community Center, 1307 Washington St., from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday and again Labor Day. Space will be limited due to social distancing requirements.

Officials urged people to conserve electricity to ease strain on the state's power grid as the use of air conditioning soars amid triple-digit temperatures.

In addition, the elevated fire risk from extreme heat and dry vegetation led Pacific Gas & Electric Co. to issue an advisory for Napa and 16 other counties for the possibility of power shutoffs on Monday. The utility had not announced any specific areas targeted for a power shutoff as of Saturday night.

The extreme heat raises the risk of illness for those working or active outdoors, forecasters advised. Residents are asked to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned spaces, avoid the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors. Children and animals should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Those who must work or spend time outside are asked to reschedule physical activity to early morning or evening, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, and to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.