Excessive heat warning for Bay Area continues as Napa temperature expected to reach 109

Updated at 12:47 p.m. — Napa County and the Bay Area on Sunday entered what forecasters predict will become the peak of a Labor Day weekend of dangerous triple-digit heat, and two Upvalley communities opened cooling centers to help protect residents.
The National Weather Service forecasts a high temperature of 109 degrees in Napa Sunday afternoon, a day after a record-breaking mark of 101. An excessive heat warning that began Saturday morning will remain in force across the Bay Area until 9 p.m. Monday, with temperatures expected to exceed 110 in some interior areas – part of a heat wave that has raised renewed concerns about new wildfires and strained power supplies across California.
High temperatures are expected to reach 103 degrees on Labor Day before easing to 95 on Tuesday and 90 Wednesday, the weather service said.
Saturday's high temperature exceeded the previous Napa high for Sept. 5 of 99, set in 2008, according to the weather service.
At noon, St. Helena and Calistoga opened air-conditioned spaces where residents could take refuge from the extreme heat.
The St. Helena cooling center is inside the Carnegie Building at 1360 Oak Ave. and is open through 8 p.m. to those who cannot safely stay cool at home. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, various safety measures are in place at the center, including temperature checks, a requirement to wear a mask, and physical distancing between individuals and households, the city said in a news release.
Calistoga announced in a Nixle alert it opened a cooling center at the Community Center, 1307 Washington St., from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday and again Labor Day. Space will be limited due to social distancing requirements.
Officials urged people to conserve electricity to ease strain on the state's power grid as the use of air conditioning soars amid triple-digit temperatures.
In addition, the elevated fire risk from extreme heat and dry vegetation led Pacific Gas & Electric Co. to issue an advisory for Napa and 16 other counties for the possibility of power shutoffs on Monday. The utility had not announced any specific areas targeted for a power shutoff as of Saturday night.
The extreme heat raises the risk of illness for those working or active outdoors, forecasters advised. Residents are asked to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned spaces, avoid the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors. Children and animals should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Those who must work or spend time outside are asked to reschedule physical activity to early morning or evening, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, and to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Meanwhile, many recreational areas where Californians normally would go for relief from summer heat were off-limits, including those surrounding Lake Berryessa in rural Napa County. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation closed all day-use areas, boat launches, and concession-operated sites at the lake amid continuing mop-up of the Hennessey Fire, which erupted Aug. 17 and destroyed more than 300 homes in the county.
Elsewhere in the state, numerous parking lots to San Diego, Orange and Los Angeles County beaches closed after they filled to capacity and lifeguards reported seeing large crowds.
Campgrounds in the popular San Bernardino National Forest east of Los Angeles were also full, and rangers were out in force on “marshmallow patrols" — keeping an especially close watch for campfires and barbecues outside of designated sites that pose a potential risk of setting a wildfire. They also were worried that the surge of people could overwhelm mountain roads.
Downtown Los Angeles reached 110 degrees on Saturday. Temperatures in inland parts of the Bay Area were soaring to the low 100s, and Death Valley broiled at a record-breaking 125.
The California Independent System Operator, which runs the state power grid, issued a “Flex Alert” for 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday through Monday, asking people to conserve power by not using appliances and keeping air conditioners at 78 degrees or above.
Operators didn't expect a repeat of the rolling blackouts that took place during a mid-August heat wave. But they warned that the system could be strained by unforeseen problems, such as a fire that disrupts a power line.
The heat, coupled with a forecast of possible dry and gusty winds, made for dangerous weekend fire weather, at a time when nearly 13,000 firefighters already are battling to contain nearly two dozen major fires around California.
A wildfire that broke out near Shaver Lake in the Sierra National Forest has prompted evacuation orders Saturday as authorities urged people seeking relief from the heat wave to stay away from the popular lake. In San Bernardino County, a fast-moving fire in the foothills of Yucaipa forced the evacuation of Oak Glen, a farm community that just opened its apple-picking season this weekend.
In Napa County, officials on Sunday announced the lifting of all remaining evacuation warnings imposed during the Hennessey Fire, which Cal Fire reported was 89% contained as of 7 a.m. The only remaining closure affects Berryessa Knoxville Road from Eastside Road to the Lake County border, which is shut down until further notice due to hazardous conditions along the roadway, the county's Office of Emergency Services said in a Nixle alert.
Watch Now: Hennessey Fire as seen from Nichelini Family Winery in St. Helena
With reports from Register reporter Howard Yune, Weekly Calistogan editor Cynthia Sweeney and The Associated Press.
