Expanded COVID-19 testing for Napa Valley farmworkers planned

The Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation (FWF) and Napa Valley Grapegrowers announced a partnership with St. Helena Hospital Foundation to increase access to COVID-19 testing for farmworkers.

The Foundation and Grapegrowers have jointly funded supplying and staffing a mobile health unit capable of traveling to vineyard sites and testing up to 100 vineyard workers per day.

These funds have secured an initial order of 3,000 tests to be made available throughout harvest to vineyard workers.

“It is exciting that the synergy between the organizations came together at a time when our community needs creative solutions and quick action to support our work force,” Karen Cakebread, director for Grapegrowers and the Hospital Foundation, said in a news release

Since the pandemic was declared in March, the FWF and NVG have dedicated over $200,000 to provide comprehensive safety resources in Spanish and English, social distancing vineyard signs, cloth face masks to more than 10,000 farmworkers, and recently launched a statewide bilingual community education campaign via the FWF COVID-19 Task Force.