Expect faster reopening in rural and suburban California than in L.A. or San Francisco

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said will need to take different steps to emerge from the pandemic-induced shutdown and that city and county officials are still trying to determine the safest course.

"Our timing on opening may vary from other parts of the state," he said. "I will reopen our city with careful consideration, guided by public health professionals."

Garcetti said he did not expect city businesses to be able to offer curbside delivery on Friday in step with Newsom's outline. L.A.'s Safer at Home order is in effect until May 15, and Garcetti said that he hoped steps restricting commerce could begin to be rolled back by then.

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Monday that officials will be publicly sharing recovery plans this week, noting that "wherever it's possible to safely reopen, we'll be doing so as quickly as possible."

On Monday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said she could not say when city businesses covered by Newsom's order would reopen, saying safety is the top priority.