SONOMA — Traffic will be impacted this weekend during the NHRA Sonoma Nationals Mello Yello Drag Racing event on the drag strip of the Sonoma Raceway.
The heaviest traffic at the raceway located at state Highways 37 and 121 is expected Sunday between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., Friday between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Saturday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Gates to the event open 10 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The racing is expected to conclude around 4 p.m. Sunday.
Motorists not attending the event are encouraged to use alternate routes in and out of the Napa and Sonoma Valley.
In past years, up to 85 percent of motorists passing the raceway on Highways 37 and 121 during peak entry and exit times were not attending the event. When combined with motorists attending the event, there can be hours of congestion for all motorists.
Sonoma County sheriff's deputies will be checking the legitimacy of placards for disabled drivers. People displaying fake placards or placards that are not their own will be fined, ticketed and required to appear in court.