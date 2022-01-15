Expert says Napa County making progress on pandemic economic recovery

A pandemic-related recession, high inflation, high housing prices — all are factors as Napa County takes its economic pulse and finds a decent beat, all things considered.

Robert Eyler, an economics professor at Sonoma State University, came to Tuesday’s Napa County Board of Supervisors meeting via Zoom with a whole lot of data. He explained what the numbers might mean.

“In sum, Napa County has made really good push out of the recession,” Eyler said. “There are some challenges that are going to be out there.”

He pointed to encouraging signs. County employment is close to the pre-pandemic level. By contrast, it took 96 months to recover from the Great Recession.

Hotel occupancy rates cratered at near 10% during the early pandemic but rebounded to more than 70% before a slight dip as the Omicron variant hit. The pre-pandemic level was 80%.

"The gains in Napa County have been more or less within a 200-mile radius, and people who can't go internationally based on travel restrictions, maybe don't want to travel domestically because they're concerned about safety, that are really driving to destinations and trying to play it safe," he said.

How home prices will affect employment and other factors remains to be seen. Napa County’s median home price grew 25% over two years. Zillow Research and EFA predict another 11% rise from November 2021 to November 2022.

Eyler noted Napa County has lost population for five consecutive years. That’s because more people are leaving for other places in the nation than are coming and an aging population is seeing more deaths than births.

“Who has left Napa County?” Eyler said. “Is it workers and if it’s workers, what were they doing for a living? We, unfortunately, won’t have those data for another 18 months or so.”

Another question is whether this population loss is a function of housing, he said.

Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza asked if there are opportunities for Napa County to capture a different market, such as health care, financing, or warehousing.

“What sectors do you see as potential suitors for Napa County?” Pedroza said.

Eyler said the county may be getting tech jobs, not from companies coming, but from people moving here to work from home. Instead of bringing a 700-person facility to Napa, the county may gain 700 “portable” tech jobs.

That could lead to companies using commercial property as a place for their local workers to gather. We’ll see how that plays out, he said.

“I don’t know if the employer base is going to diversify quickly,” Eyler said. “And, to a certain extent, I think the county needs to contend with the idea, should it?”

Napa County will be building its 2022-23 budget in the coming months. It wanted to hear from Eyler first and got encouraging news that included caveats.

“2022, assuming we smoothly get around the Omicron variant, will be a better year all around,” Eyler said.

