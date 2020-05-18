Expo board to decide Tuesday the fate of 2020 Napa Town & Country Fair, livestock auction

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Directors of the Napa Valley Expo will decide Tuesday morning whether to host this summer's Town & Country Fair and Junior Livestock Auction, considering a recommendation by the county health officer to cancel.

The board of the state-owned Expo on downtown Third Street will vote on the fate of the annual fair and livestock show during a special meeting at 10 a.m., which will be conducted by online video on Zoom.

This year's fair is scheduled for Aug. 12-16, but group gatherings have been banned by a statewide shelter-at-home at order since March 20.

The Expo board's decision will follow a recommendation from Napa County's public health officer not to stage a fair at all in 2020. In a letter to the fair authority dated May 8 and published Monday afternoon, Dr. Karen Relucio warned that California will not allow any mass gatherings until counties reach the fourth and final stage of reopening, which can happen only when a COVID-19 vaccine is available, a goal expected to be months away.

While California has since loosened the shutdown to permit some businesses to reopen with capacity limits for social distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19, mass events like team sports, music concerts and festivals have remained suspended amid fears of a second wave of infections overwhelming the health care system.