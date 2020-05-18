Expo board to decide Tuesday the fate of 2020 Napa Town & Country Fair, livestock auction

Directors of the Napa Valley Expo will decide Tuesday morning whether to host this summer's Town & Country Fair and Junior Livestock Auction, considering a recommendation by the county health officer to cancel.
The board of the state-owned Expo on downtown Third Street will vote on the fate of the annual fair and livestock show during a special meeting at 10 a.m., which will be conducted by online video on Zoom.
This year's fair is scheduled for Aug. 12-16, but group gatherings have been banned by a statewide shelter-at-home at order since March 20.
The Expo board's decision will follow a recommendation from Napa County's public health officer not to stage a fair at all in 2020. In a letter to the fair authority dated May 8 and published Monday afternoon, Dr. Karen Relucio warned that California will not allow any mass gatherings until counties reach the fourth and final stage of reopening, which can happen only when a COVID-19 vaccine is available, a goal expected to be months away.
While California has since loosened the shutdown to permit some businesses to reopen with capacity limits for social distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19, mass events like team sports, music concerts and festivals have remained suspended amid fears of a second wave of infections overwhelming the health care system.
Attendance at the Napa fair totaled 43,106 during its five-day run in 2019.
On Tuesday, the Expo board will discuss how county and state public health guidelines – including limits on crowd sizes – may affect attempts to mount the fair, according to board president John Dunbar. Directors also will consider ways to restructure the livestock auction and look at steps taken by other state fairs, including moving auctions online.
If scrapped or postponed, the Town & Country Fair would become the Expo's second showcase event to be disrupted by the coronavirus emergency. On March 18 — two days before the stay-home order took effect — organizers of BottleRock announced the music festival would moved off its late May date back to Oct. 2-4.
The teleconference can be viewed via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/91216427699?pwd=bWptbVMzYUhtekZhSW15OXRuSGpEUT09, meeting ID 912 1642 7699, password 489018. Members of the public may comment for up to three minutes during discussion of each agenda item.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
