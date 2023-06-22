A month after the city of Napa announced an end to its longstanding fireworks display on July Fourth, plans for a replacement fireworks show have emerged – in a possible partnership between the Napa Valley Expo and the producers of the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

Facebook postings on Thursday promoted a “4th of July Fireworks” program presented by the Expo in partnership with Napa Hotels & Inns and “BottleRock Presents,” an apparent reference to Latitude 38 Entertainment, BottleRock’s producer. Others listed as presenters were the Napa Valley Marketplace magazine, Napa Tourism Improvement District, and Napa radio station KVYN-FM 99.3, which is owned by Wine Down Media.

The post appeared on the Facebook feeds of BottleRock, Napa Valley Marketplace and Jeri Hansen, president of the Expo board.

The promise of a continued fireworks event follows the May 19 announcement by Napa City Manager Steve Potter that the city would not sponsor pyrotechnics as part of its Fourth of July celebrations this year. In a letter to the Napa Valley Register, Potter cited several reasons for canceling the event, including wildfire and environmental concerns, chemicals in firecrackers, and the effects of fireworks noise on some residents and pets.

“I realize this is an unpopular decision for some and a welcome one for others,” he wrote. “It is important for the city to still provide ways for our community to gather, and celebrate this holiday together.”

(Napa has announced plans for a July Fourth festival at the Oxbow Commons with food, music, entertainment and a Salute to America, and Napa Sunrise Rotary plans to hold its downtown 4th of July Parade that morning as scheduled.)

Potter did not cite money as a factor for the discontinuation. City officials said the roughly 15-minute fireworks display on Independence Day 2022 cost $35,000, although that doesn’t include related costs such as street closures, staff, security, planning and renting the Expo.

Thursday’s announcement indicated that leaders at the Expo – whose Third Street fairground hosts BottleRock in May and the Town & Country Fair in August – acted quickly to fill the resulting void.

“When the City of Napa announced that it was discontinuing the fireworks, the Expo Board of Directors and staff began to make calls and inquiries about presenting the fireworks show this year,” the Expo’s chief executive Corey Oakley was quoted as saying in a news release attached to Napa Valley Marketplace's Facebook post.

“The feedback we were getting was supportive of a show, and the opportunity to keep the tradition of fireworks for our community was appealing to us,” said Oakley, according to the statement. “With the help of some very generous community-minded partners, we felt that we had enough support, time, and resources to produce a safe show at the Expo.”

Hansen, in the news release, said Expo directors "are sensitive to the issues the prompted the City not to sponsor the fireworks" and added that "providing an organized fireworks show, from one location, for a broader audience is both safe and festive."

Attempts to contact Hansen and Oakley of the Expo were not immediately successful. Calls to Tom Fuller and Monty Sander, spokespeople for Latitude 38, were not immediately returned Thursday evening, nor was a call to Potter.

Despite the announcement, some details of the decision-making process for reviving the Fourth of July fireworks remained unclear.

The board of the state-owned Expo listed “4th of July Fireworks” as item 6.1.2 in the agenda it released on Monday for a meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 27 at the fairground. It was one of seven items described as matters the “board may take approval action on” – nearly five days after the Facebook announcements went live.

The news release posted to Facebook indicated the Expo-sponsored fireworks display would begin around 9:15 p.m. July Fourth under the guidance of Pyro Spectaculars, the past operator of the program. Prime viewing areas will be in downtown and along the Napa River, but there would be no public viewing areas on Expo grounds, according to the statement.

Two other cities in Napa County have announced they will sponsor fireworks for the night of July Fourth. American Canyon will base its holiday display at Community Park II, and St. Helena will host a show at Crane Park for the first time since 2019, the last Independence Day before the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed two years' worth of public gatherings.

Throwback Thursday: Napa Valley Celebrates Independence Day Calistoga Fourth of July Parade 2018 Calistoga Fourth of July Parade 2018 Calistoga Fourth of July Parade 2018 Calistoga Fourth of July Parade 2018 Calistoga Fourth of July Parade 2018 Calistoga Fourth of July Parade 2018 St. Helena Bike Parade Napa's Fourth of July Parade 2018 Napa's Fourth of July Parade 2018 Napa's Fourth of July Parade 2018 Napa's Fourth of July Parade 2018 Napa's Fourth of July Parade 2018 Calistoga Fourth of July parade 2019 Calistoga Fourth of July parade 2019 Calistoga Fourth of July parade 2019 Calistoga Fourth of July parade Calistoga Fourth of July parade 2019 Calistoga Fourth of July parade 2019 Calistoga Fourth of July parade 2019 Calistoga Fourth of July parade 2019 Napa Fourth of July parade 2019 Napa Fourth of July parade 2019 Napa Fourth of July parade 2019 Napa Fourth of July parade 2019 Napa Fourth of July parade 2019 Napa Fourth of July parade 2019 Napa Fourth of July parade 2019 Fourth of July July 4 Parade July 4 Parade Parade lovers pack the sidewalks Calistoga Fourth of July parade Fourth of July parade rider Napa Fourth of July Parade 2017 Napa Fourth of July Parade 2017 Napa Fourth of July Parade 2017 Napa Fourth of July Parade 2017 Napa Fourth of July Parade 2017 Napa Fourth of July Parade 2017 Saint Helena Community Band kicks off the 4th of July Icecream on the 4th Clown Sheriff's Posse Parade 2016 Parade 2016 Parade 2016 Deaf Ministry at American Canyon's July 4th parade Queen Liberty American Canyon 4th of July parade Veronica Hurtado Nahun Martinez