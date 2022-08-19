Expo reports attendance rebound for return of Napa Town & Country Fair

Napa’s first Town & Country Fair of the pandemic era may have been a day shorter than before, but drew more people per day than the last such fair three years ago, organizers said this week.

Early estimates indicate about 42,300 visitors passed through the Napa Valley Expo’s gates during the fair’s four-day run Aug. 11-14, according to Corey Oakley, chief executive of the state-operated fairground authority. That total comes out to an average of about 10,575 guests per day, more than during the 2019 event that drew some 45,000 people over five days.

This month’s Town & Country Fair marked the first such event with the traditional pairing of a weekend carnival and music concerts with the Junior Livestock Auction since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, which virtually halted mass gatherings starting in 2020. The Expo hosted a cut-down auction with online-only bidding that summer, then in 2021 presented a separate auction and a reduced-attendance carnival due to crowd-size limits imposed by the state and Napa County.

What may have helped to draw crowds, Oakley speculated, was a desire for normalcy and simple pleasures following the tumult of the past two-and-a-half years.

“I think people are excited to have something to do, and I think they’re excited to be able to be out doing whatever normal is,” he said during a Wednesday interview. “When things feel familiar and comfortable, and they allow you to forget about things and just have fun, I think people are eager for those things.”

Total revenue figures for the fair and the Junior Livestock Auction, a highlight of the gathering held Saturday morning, were not immediately available as of Thursday. But preliminary figures pointed to record overall fair revenue for each of the last three days compared to Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in previous years, Oakley said.

Oakley also expected an increase in ticket revenue from 2019 levels, despite no increase in admission prices from the last full-scale fair and a first-day promotion of free admission for seniors and children 12 and younger. “To be even would have been a feat,” he said, “but to be up was outstanding.”

Revenue from the carnival and midway attractions was estimated at $187,000 for a 47% increase from the 2019, and food sales totaled $180,069, up 61%, he added.

Helping to drive fair food sales was the Expo’s ability to get a larger-than-expected complement of vendors to the Napa Valley Expo – with only one less seller compared to three years earlier – despite the withdrawal of some longtime sellers during the pandemic and widespread labor shortages this year. Four such food vendors committed to the Napa fair in the final month before the opening, according to Oakley, allowing the Expo to minimize its reliance on food truck operators unused to serving hundreds or thousands of fairgoers in a day.

The return of the full-scale Town & Country Fair also marked the debut of several attractions and updates to others. New to the Expo this year were a wine garden lounge showcasing products from several Napa Valley wineries; a Quilt Show and Makers Market where artisans could both sell their crafts and create them in front of fairgoers; and a special stage reserved for local musicians and performers, joining the two stages set aside for nightly concerts.

Oakley, who was a vice president at the fair’s carnival contractor Helm & Sons Amusements before becoming the Expo’s CEO last year, promised further changes for the 2023 exposition.

“With the success this year comes the pressure to perform again,” he told the Register. “For me, (thinking about) how much of this (attendance increase) was from coming out of a pandemic and how much was the new normal for attendance, I have to figure out ways to keep it interesting, to keep it exciting, to keep people engaged.

“But I couldn’t be more pleased with the response this year.”