Extreme heat warning for Bay Area continues as Napa temperature expected to reach 109

The extreme heat raises the risk of illness for those working or active outdoors, forecasters advised. Residents are asked to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned spaces, avoid the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors. Children and animals should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Those who must work or spend time outside are asked to reschedule physical activity to early morning or evening, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, and to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Meanwhile, many recreational areas where Californians normally would go for relief from summer heat were off-limits, including those surrounding Lake Berryessa in rural Napa County. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has closed all day-use areas, boat launches, and concession-operated sites at the lake amid continuing mop-up of the Hennessey Fire, which erupted Aug. 17 and destroyed more than 300 homes in the county.

Elsewhere in the state, numerous parking lots to San Diego, Orange and Los Angeles County beaches closed after they filled to capacity and lifeguards reported seeing large crowds.