Faced with a Napa County threat of legal action, reopened Napa art gallery shuts down

“The California and United States Constitutions forbid government officials from deeming the production, dissemination, enjoyment, or creation of art non-essential. The restriction of art is the restriction of human dignity and liberty. It is unconstitutional.”

“Coronavirus must not kill our constitution and allow government officials to eliminate our personal liberties,” said Desrow.

“At no point in our history has government taken so much control of our personal and economic lives. The government is not entitled to decide who lives and dies economically. Big box stores and big business are allowed to operate while small business’s (sic) are decimated.”

In a public email on Saturday, the Cordairs wrote that their decision to open last week was their fight, not the person the county pressured. "We cannot and will not allow the county to punish him for our own decisions and actions."