Facing enormous deficits, Napa's City Council to discuss budget cuts Monday night

City Council will hold a special meeting Monday, June 8, to workshop a new budget for the upcoming fiscal year in which officials project a 20% decrease in anticipated revenues for the General Fund.
City Manager Steve Potter penned a letter in the Register Friday in which he described the rapid onset of the financial crisis precipitated by the coronavirus and the consequential shelter-in-place orders.
“When the first shelter order came out, we watched our streets empty and our local economy come to a virtual standstill,” he wrote, noting the near-immediate decimation of the hotel and sales tax-generated revenues upon which the city “relies heavily.”
Officials from the city’s executive team presented City Council with a draft budget at the May 5 public hearing. Staff had already addressed addressed an estimated $10 million shortage in the present fiscal year, which ends June 30, using project cancellations, deferred equipment replacement, emergency reserves and other measures. That still left an estimated $20 million imbalance in the budget for 2020-21 starting July 1.
Suggestions included freezing hiring for 31 vacancies and laying off 39 existing employees, 16 of whom would’ve come from the Parks and Recreation Department. In the proposal, city staff called for eliminating the department as a standalone entity, instead splitting the functions of the trimmed-down operation between Community Development and Public Works.
The proposal received substantial public backlash, especially from members of the NCEA-SEIU Local 1021, one of the six bargaining units that represents city workers, with whom negotiations were already ongoing. They became regulars during public testimony at subsequent City Council meetings, regularly singing the praises of at-risk employees and occasionally directing harsh words towards city leadership.
According to Potter’s letter, city officials have met over 30 times with the various unions and provided “thousands of pages of information to help all parties understand our current budget issues” in the nearly three months since the gravity of the city’s financial distress started to become apparent.
NCEA-SEIU leadership persisted in its campaign to halt discussion of lay-offs before agreeing to discuss concessions – things like cost of living adjustment decreases and hour reductions – and ultimately organized a demonstration outside City Hall last month.
“Throughout my 30-plus years in public service, I have learned that listening to people is one of the most important things I can do. By listening, we can understand; by understanding, we can act to change course for the better and solve problems, Potter wrote.
Ultimately, under the direction of council, city management agreed to pause the discussion of lay-offs and continue negotiations with labor unions over concessions as well as consider using additional reserves to offset costs that would’ve otherwise been saved with eliminating jobs.
“As your city manager, I have an obligation to manage city resources, to plan and oversee activities and operation of the city, to serve the community and employees, and ensure the city’s near-term and long-term financial stability,” Potter wrote in his letter.
While immediate tension between some labor unions and the city has subsided, the challenge of balancing the budget remains daunting. A long-term financial forecast presented to City Council last Tuesday concluded that without both aggressive spending cuts and a rapid recovery scenario, it’s likely the city won’t be in a stable financial position within the next five years.
Officials received troubling news last week that complicate the city's future. The state of California notified Napa County that it may withhold roughly $9 million in vehicle license fees that the city relies on for continuous revenue throughout the year.
Should the withholding take place, it would result in “additional millions of dollars in revenue reductions for us in Napa this year, Potter wrote, and, consequently, necessitate even deeper spending cuts than already required.
Potter and other senior officials will provide City Council with an up-to-date picture of labor negotiations and revenue streams as well as possible solutions for how to dramatically reduce spending.
Monday night’s meeting – which will take place at 6:30 p.m. – will provide City Council the opportunity to evaluate those ideas. The public is invited to attend virtually by tuning into broadcast on Channel 28 or visiting the live-stream on the city’s website.
