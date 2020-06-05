Facing enormous deficits, Napa's City Council to discuss budget cuts Monday night

“As your city manager, I have an obligation to manage city resources, to plan and oversee activities and operation of the city, to serve the community and employees, and ensure the city’s near-term and long-term financial stability,” Potter wrote in his letter.

While immediate tension between some labor unions and the city has subsided, the challenge of balancing the budget remains daunting. A long-term financial forecast presented to City Council last Tuesday concluded that without both aggressive spending cuts and a rapid recovery scenario, it’s likely the city won’t be in a stable financial position within the next five years.

Officials received troubling news last week that complicate the city's future. The state of California notified Napa County that it may withhold roughly $9 million in vehicle license fees that the city relies on for continuous revenue throughout the year.

Should the withholding take place, it would result in “additional millions of dollars in revenue reductions for us in Napa this year, Potter wrote, and, consequently, necessitate even deeper spending cuts than already required.

Potter and other senior officials will provide City Council with an up-to-date picture of labor negotiations and revenue streams as well as possible solutions for how to dramatically reduce spending.

Monday night’s meeting – which will take place at 6:30 p.m. – will provide City Council the opportunity to evaluate those ideas. The public is invited to attend virtually by tuning into broadcast on Channel 28 or visiting the live-stream on the city’s website.

