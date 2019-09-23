Fire and weather officials are calling on residents to be mindful during what's expected to be a hot and dry couple of days in Napa County.
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning Sunday night for the North and East Bay Hills, and the Diablo Range. The warning was issued from 9 p.m. Monday through 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Red flag warnings indicate conditions more likely to spark fires. Humidity will be low and gusty winds up to 40 mph are expected in higher elevations in Napa and Sonoma Counties, according to NWS.
All of Napa County will be under a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, according to NWS. Officials predict residents in the North Bay mountains, especially Napa County peaks and ridges, will be under the greatest heat threat.
The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit said in a press release that the unit was ready to provide additional engines, hand crews and bulldozers 24 hours a day. Extra staff will be working the Emergency Command Center in the event of a fire.
Cal Fire asked the public to refrain from using outdoor power equipment until the red flag warning was lifted, as one in 10 Sonoma-Lake-Napa area fires are caused by people using power equipment near dry vegetation. Those who use such equipment should do so as early in the day as possible until after the red flag warning is lifted.
NWS suggests people limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest time of day and stay in air conditioned areas. People should drink lots of fluids, and kids and pets should not be left in cars.
NWS asks people be extra mindful of pets, crops and livestock, and watch for hot pavement when walking dogs.
For mitigate wildfire risk, visit: readyforwildfire.org/Prepare-For-Wildfire.