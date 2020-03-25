Facing staggering losses, Napa's hospitality and service sectors discover insurers won't pay

Some insurance policies do extend coverage for closure by civil authority – like if access to a business is prohibited in the wake of a natural disaster or another covered event, according to Costa. But that coverage is still tied to physical damage, she explained.

Costa and Bishop have been in constant communication with their winery clients, many of whom reached out under the impression that they would be covered. Michelle Novi, associate director of industry relations for the Napa Valley Vintners, said the group had also heard from a number of members concerned with their insurance policies. They were working to address members’ needs, she said, and had been in constant contact with insurance brokers and agencies.

“Right now, what we’re hearing from the insurers is that they are not inclined to honor these types of claims,” Novi said. The Vintners had been in touch with federal and state officials, she said, and was working to advocate for the wine industry.