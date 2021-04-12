Fact check: Did Gavin Newsom exempt wineries he founded from California COVID-19 rules?

The PlumpJack businesses have suffered economically under Newsom's shutdown orders, just as other hospitality businesses have, the representative said.

"Every single one of our businesses have had to close under the governor's orders at one time or another. Every business has been impacted," he said.

Napa County spokeswoman Janet Upton said that the county has not taken any action against any PlumpJack wineries for not complying with state or county restrictions. Since the start of the pandemic, she said the county's COVID-19 compliance hotline has received 43 complaints about wineries in the county, all of which were either found to be unsubstantiated or were handled with education alone because they didn't rise to a level where additional enforcement was required.

Five of those complaints were made about PlumpJack Winery, but none of them resulted in enforcement action, she said. No other PlumpJack Group wineries were subject to complaints, according to a list provided by Napa County.

Placer County spokesman Chris Gray-Garcia said his county could not find any records of complaints against the PlumpJack Squaw Valley Inn, which is located in the county.