Faculty, employee leaders criticize Napa Valley College amid police academy suspension, potential staff reductions

Fiscal turbulence and looming staff reductions are inspiring discord among staff leaders who are taking their grievances to Napa Valley College's leadership.

Already facing a threat to its accreditation due to past deficit spending and weak budgeting practices, the two-year community college has disclosed a larger-than-expected deficit and announced the suspension of its law enforcement training academy at the end of the spring semester, along with plans not to renew the contracts of various department heads and managers.

The crisis came into focus earlier this month when NVC’s acting president announced up to 28 department leaders may not have their contracts renewed when the academic year ends in June. The list of administrators who may depart includes a wide range of directors, managers and deans overseeing fields from performing arts to student affairs, enrollment, sports, winery operations, and NVC’s Upper Valley Campus in St. Helena, as well as the chief of the campus police department.

Meanwhile, the community college’s law enforcement academy, the Criminal Justice Training Center, will go into hibernation for at least a year — possibly two. NVC on March 4 announced the suspension of the academy after this spring, citing the school’s strained budget.

Rob Frost, NVC’s interim president and superintendent since January, declared in an email to college staff that the training academy would remain suspended “with the ability and understanding that we will be able to re-initiate participation when fiscally viable to do so.”

At the NVC board’s meeting the following week, employee leaders spoke out harshly against the imminent job losses and what they called a lack of concern and transparency by the school’s leaders.

“Since I took office two months ago, I have not talked to a single person from any constituent group that has trust in you,” Danielle Alexander, a history professor and president of the school’s Classified Senate, told trustees at the board’s videoconference March 10. “You should know this; to say that morale here is low is an understatement. This is made worse by your antics last week, when you chose to announce the termination of an entire college program through an all-staff email.

“These types of decisions, like countless others, are unconscionable. People who work here may be human resources to you, but to us, they are people who matter.”

Kristie Iwamoto, president of the NVC faculty association and an English professor, pressed school leaders to explain how deficits were allowed to grow during the leadership of former president Ron Kraft and assistant superintendent Bob Parker, both of whom left the college in 2021.

“How did this happen? How did we get here? Why can’t anyone explain anything to us?” she asked college trustees last week. “What did Ron do to us? What did Bob Parker do? Why are we left to pick up the pieces of bad decision-making and live in a limbo, and we can’t even really explain how we got here?

“I’m supposed to trust the board and the leaders, but I’m feeling very low on trust right now, because I don’t understand where we got here. These are people, and this is happening to them.”

The pressure on staffing levels and the police academy is arriving while a college accreditation agency has NVC on watch after several years of deficit spending, excessive hiring and dwindling reserves.

The Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges has placed the Napa college under “enhanced monitoring” — the lowest of three tiers of financial soundness — forcing the school to create a plan to live within its revenue and reform its budgeting and financial practices. Deficits averaged more than $1.8 million from 2017 to 2020, the cash balance shrank by 12.7%, and hiring continued despite the fiscal stress and steadily eroding enrollment, the accrediting agency said in an Oct. 5 letter to NVC.

Community colleges that cannot emerge from special monitoring after three years are at risk of losing their accreditation, which could cut off access to student financial aid and federal assistance.

College leaders have begun plotting out budgeting changes meant to tie spending closer to revenue avoid allowing shortfalls to emerge from budgets balanced on paper. A self-evaluation plan the college published in January includes steps to overhaul budgeting, hiring, and fiscal practices, with a decision by an accreditation agency on the school’s standing expected in early 2023.

NVC directors have pointed to a looming $2.5 million gap in the 2021-22 year’s budget they said is forcing immediate steps, including the job reductions, freezing the law enforcement academy, and a move to encourage retirements after the academic year.

As of last week, an incentive program to provide supplemental pay in exchange for retirement is part of NVC’s budget-stabilizing strategy but had found only 12 takers among the 28 department managers with expiring contracts, leading the college to extend the deadline for employees to take the offer from March 15 to April 18, according to Frost.

The program would pay departing managers 65% of their annual salary into an annuity over five years. Employees must be at least 55 years old as of June 30, and have worked at the college for at least five years, to take the incentive.

Despite the extension of the retirement offer, NVC’s students’ group blasted the college’s board members and leadership in a statement alleging the school has shut out faculty, staff and students from decision making – and still lacks further plans to deal with the crisis.

“You both are illustrating the incompetence of the Board and the President as they continue to make governing decisions without assessing the impact and next steps on students at Napa Valley College,” wrote president Markus Tecson of the Associated Students of Napa Valley College, which released the statement during a special meeting Wednesday. “How will you address the vacuum 28 college employees will leave? What are the contingencies, and who will make the plan and decision to move forward if the (retirement incentive) goal is not reached?”

In a Monday interview, Frost acknowledged the overspending and continued hiring of past years — and the lack of budget information shared with NVC’s board even as the college’s finances deteriorated. He added NVC is in the early stages of an inquiry into “what extent information was held from the board and the college.”

But with the changes in NVC leadership since last year, Frost also urged all parties to pull together to help move the college onto solid ground.

“The other thing I emphasize is that as a community, we have to accept some collective responsibility to fix our college,” he said. “I don’t see how we can fix our college if we’re pointing fingers and pitting one group against another. I’m hoping we can get to a point of cooperation sooner. In many ways, I agree with the faculty concerns about previous administrators; it’s a sad situation.

“… I’m upset about the fact I have to cause such difficulty for people. It’s upsetting to see what the college is going through and there were poor decisions that were made to cause it.”

