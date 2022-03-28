Fair Political Practices Commission decides to investigate Napa County Supervisor Pedroza

The state Fair Political Practices Commission will investigate citizen allegations that Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza has a conflict of interest related to a family land deal near the controversial Walt Ranch project.

An investigation means the agency sees potential for violations of the Political Reform Act, but hasn't yet determined if any exist. California voters passed the Act in 1974 to regulate conflict of interest, lobbying and campaign finance issues.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

The heart of the matter is how close of ties Pedroza has to a land deal he said involves his in-laws and whether he could benefit financially from votes he casts on Walt Ranch or any other issues.

Pedroza on Monday said he is confident he has no conflict of interests related to the land purchase. He looks forward to working with the FPPC and will cooperate with their requests for additional information.

Napa resident Beth Nelsen researched the land deal and made it public. Nelsen and other citizens filed more than a dozen complaints about Pedroza with the FPPC. Nelsen received a March 25 letter from the agency saying it will investigate.

"I think it is a start in the right direction," Nelsen said.

Nelsen said it would be appropriate for Pedroza to refrain from Board of Supervisors participation "given his lack of respect for transparency and severe violation of public trust."

Pedroza in an email described the situation in a different way. He said his opponents dislike the leadership he's provided on contentious issues and fear he will continue to take strong stands with which they disagree.

"I should have been more sensitive to the fact that governing in a time of division, being a leader in this community, opens us up to additional scrutiny and hyperbole, but I will not be deterred,” he said.

He confirmed he has engaged Gary Winuk to work with the FPPC on his behalf. Winuk is an attorney with the Kaufman Legal Group and was chief of the FPPC's Enforcement Division from 2009 to 2015.

FPPC spokesperson Jay Wierenga in a March 2 email to the Napa Valley Register said there’s no time limit on agency investigations. The average length is 141 days.

“But again, keep in mind, that’s a combination of very simple, minor, quickly resolved cases combined with the serious, complex cases,” he said.

Should the FPPC find a violation in a case, it can take such steps as issuing a warning letter or a fine. The maximum fine is $5,000 per violation, though violations involving advertising can be higher, according to the agency website.

Asked Monday by the Napa Valley Register for further information on the Pedroza investigation, Wierenga responded he cannot comment at this time.

The case involves the May 2021 land purchase by Vinedos AP, LLC of 405 acres along Atlas Peak Road next to Walt Ranch. Pedroza's father-in-law is listed as Vinedos manager on papers filed with the state. Walt Ranch is the site of a controversial, planned vineyard project.

On Dec. 14, Pedroza was in the majority on a 3-2 Board of Supervisors vote tentatively approving Walt Ranch greenhouse gas emission mitigations needed for the project to move forward. He didn't mention the Vinedos deal during the meeting.

If he owned neighboring property, he under state conflict of interest laws should have recused himself because of the possibility he could benefit financially from the decision.

Nelsen and other citizens made the land deal public at the Feb. 8 Board of Supervisors meeting, prior to the final Walt Ranch vote. Pedroza said he has no conflict of interest, but would recuse himself from Walt Ranch matters to assure public confidence in the outcomes.

A Feb. 8 advice letter Pedroza secured from the FPPC said having an in-law own land next to Walt Ranch would not pose a conflict of interest for him.

But Nelsen and others noted the Vinedos mailing address is Pedroza’s. They presented papers showing Pedroza appeared to be involved in September financing for the land deal. Vinedos bought the land from Circle R ranch, owned by a Pedroza campaign contributor.

These citizens questioned the $2 million purchase price, given the county Assessors Office assessed the six parcels at $3.5 million. They noted Pedroza in December signed Vinedos checks paying property tax for the Atlas Peak land.

Pedroza in February told the Napa Valley Register he was a member of Vinedos from Jan. 29, 2021 to Nov. 1, 2021 to help with financing, but left without financial gain before the Dec. 14 Walt Ranch vote. He and his wife used their house in September as a personal guarantee to help secure a $2.7 million loan for Vinedos from Poppy Bank.

His father-in-law is a vineyard manager with Stagecoach Vineyard and wants to have his own vineyard, Pedroza said. Of the 405 acres, 244 acres are covered by conservation easements, but other parts could be developed with vineyards.

“He and my mother-in-law came from Mexico, has worked in the vineyards for more than 30 years,” Pedroza said on Feb. 11. “To be in a position to buy property to accomplish that American Dream, I’m very proud of him.”

Citizens who think Pedroza has a problem related to the Vinedos deal have put up signs at various locations calling on him to resign. They have sent letters that have appeared on the Napa Valley Register editorial page explaining their reasoning.

Pedroza in an email to the Napa Valley Register outlined a different course of action.

"I will continue to recuse myself from any matter where there's even a perception of a conflict," he said. "I will also continue to be a force for Napa County's progress toward a brighter future."

Meanwhile, the wait for the FPPC to bring more light to the matter is underway.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.