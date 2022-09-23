 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fairfield man drowns in Lake Berryessa

Markley Cove

The year-round boat dock at Markley Cove Resort at Lake Berryessa is seen in 2011. 

 J.L. Sousa, Register file photo

A 25-year-old Fairfield resident, Barron Riley Spencer, drowned in Lake Berryessa Thursday afternoon, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses reportedly called to report the drowning in Markley Cove at roughly 1:40 p.m., and multiple agencies responded. Napa sheriff’s deputies recovered Spencer’s body from the water at about 4:20 p.m.

Three people previously died by drowning in Lake Beryessa this summer over a two-week span, with the most recent happening on July 10. Another person died in a boating accident late last month.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

