Fairfield man drowns in Lake Berryessa

A 25-year-old Fairfield resident, Barron Riley Spencer, drowned in Lake Berryessa Thursday afternoon, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.
Witnesses reportedly called to report the drowning in Markley Cove at roughly 1:40 p.m., and multiple agencies responded. Napa sheriff’s deputies recovered Spencer’s body from the water at about 4:20 p.m.
Three people previously died by drowning in Lake Beryessa this summer over a two-week span, with the most recent happening on July 10. Another person died in a
boating accident late last month.
An electric bus debuting in Yountville is among the first for the Napa Valley bus system and meant to be a sign of the future.
PHOTOS: Napa Vine debuts electric bus in Yountville
A new Napa Valley Transportation Authority electric bus is seen during the official unveiling in Yountville on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Sharon Stensaas and Scott Owens try out the seats of a new electric bus during the official unveiling in Yountville on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
A person walks up the ramp of a new electric bus during the official unveiling in Yountville on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
A bus driver watches the road as he navigates Yountville during a test ride of a new electric bus during the official unveiling in Yountville on Tuesday.
Nick Otto ,Register
Local leaders cut the ribbon during the official unveiling of a new electric bus in Yountville on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Yountville Mayor John Dunbar speaks in Yountville on Tuesday during the official unveiling of a new electric bus that will be put into service in Yountville.
Nick Otto, Register
Kate Miller, Executive Director of the Napa Valley Transportation Authority speaks in Yountville on Tuesday during the official unveiling of a new electric bus that will be put into service in Yountville.
Nick Otto, Register
Local leaders take a selfie before riding on a new electric bus during the official unveiling in Yountville on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Yountville Mayor John Dunbar, center, smiles as he and other local leaders take a ride on a new electric bus during the official unveiling in Yountville on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
People gather before the official unveiling of a new electric bus on Tuesday that will be put into service in Yountville.
Nick Otto, Register
