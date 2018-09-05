Multiple lanes in both directions of state Highway 29 in Napa are currently blocked this morning due to a utility wire that fell on the roadway, according to Napa Police.
The CHP said an AT&T wire fell on the roadway around 4 a.m., closing both lanes of southbound Highway 29 and one lane of the northbound side of the roadway between Wine Country and Trower avenues.
Napa Police sent out a Nixle alert shortly before 8 a.m. advising motorists to avoid Highway 29 between Trower and Salvador avenues.
Police are waiting for the utility company to respond to fix the broken wire, according to the Nixle alert. There was no estimate as to when the roadway will be cleared.