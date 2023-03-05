Upvalley traffic on Highway 29 was blocked in both directions after a tree fell across the roadway near St. Helena on Sunday afternoon.

The mishap was reported at 12:55 p.m. near the intersection with Zinfandel Lane, according to the California Highway Patrol's online incident log. The toppled oak fell across the full width of Highway 29, impeding both northbound and southbound traffic.

Southbound drivers were being routed onto the shoulder to get around the tree, but northbound traffic faced intermittent shutdowns, CHP reported.

A work crew went to the scene to use chain saws to remove the tree and reopen the highway south of St. Helena.