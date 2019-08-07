There may have been no safer place in Napa on Tuesday evening than the Walmart parking lot.
Officers from all branches of Napa Valley law enforcement turned out for the city’s National Night Out, an annual event held by agencies nationwide that want to get closer to their communities and teach the public more about their jobs. Law enforcement branches set up rows of pop-up tents, educated visitors on their jobs and handed out swag. County and city fire officials were there, too.
The California Highway Patrol gave out dozens of free bicycle helmets. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office operated a scavenger hunt to fill emergency-preparedness “Go Bags” and awarded green capes to “Masters of Disaster” who completed the hunt.
Napa Police Department SWAT officers toyed with remote control-operated robots, while department volunteers fingerprinted kids. Students of the Salvation Army’s culinary program doled out hot dogs with peppers and onions, officers pushed ice cream carts and 7-Eleven poured free Slurpees.
National Night Out brings the community together, and gets children and people of other cultures to spend more time and get comfortable with uniformed officers, said Sheriff John Robertson.
The Sheriff’s Office handed out coloring books entitled “Your Sheriff is Your Friend,” dispatchers reminded kids to learn their home addresses and crime scene investigators explained how they tested for blood.
The National Night Out landed a week before the first day back to school for Napa Valley Unified School District students. For kids with socioeconomic needs and high character, the Napa Police Department’s Youth Services Diversion Program took up to 60 kids shopping at Walmart for clothes, said program coordinator Toni McIntosh. They also received backpacks filled with supplies.
Back-to-school is closely associated with having new clothes and other items, she said. This is a way to ensure kids aren’t ostracized in class.
Across the row, Napa police volunteers fingerprinted kids. If someone goes missing, police can print out a sheet with their information on it and push it to the computers mounted in police cars, said volunteer Tony Valdivia.
“Every community needs (National Night Out),” he said.
Officers with Napa Police’s SWAT team displayed its tactical gear at a nearby tent. Napa Police Sgt. Nick Dalessi said National Night Out gives people a comfortable way to approach officers without fear.
“I don’t want the first time people see this to be in a crisis situation” said Officer Richard Scannell.
He demonstrated the use of a rifle-caliber shield capable of deflecting bullets from a semiautomatic gun, gas mask, armored helmet, bean bag shotgun, gas gun, distraction device and more. He pointed to a rappel rope, the likes of which helped him down a 200-foot building, the Golden Gate Bridge and Salesforce Tower.
Scannell operated a remote-controlled claw for opening doors or grabbing guns, and a robot capable of climbing stairs.
“It’s better than sending an officer into the unknown,” he said.
For Napa dispatchers, it was the public’s chance to see them, not just hear their voices, said KC Arriaga.
They taught kids to memorize their home phone numbers and addresses. It’s never too soon for kids to know how to dial 911, even if they aren’t sure how to explain the situation they’re in, said Teresa Ochoa.
Callers should remember to know nearby landmarks, look for street signs and be patient when dispatchers are asking questions. Everything is asked for a reason, she said.
Napa County chaplain Janelle Brown said she attended Tuesday’s event to let people know that chaplains are a resource for the public and first responders.
“We’re there for the people during what could be maybe the worst day of their life,” she said.
Napa County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue volunteers showed off battery-operated road flares and a litter, or a collapsible stretcher, that can be used in rescue operations. National Night Out gives them a chance to meet kids, and teach them not to stay in place and not be afraid if they get lost, said volunteer Andy Wild.
The Sheriff’s Office showed off drones with night vision and gave visitors a tour inside their tank-like vehicle that’s used for responding to particularly high-risk calls. A member of its forensics division explained how to detect blood on a black shirt, find evidence on bullets, document shoe impressions and take fingerprints while a CHP chopper flew overhead with its sirens blaring.
Kaela Struven, 8, has been to the National Night Out for the past four years. She enjoyed the demonstrations and scavenger hunt.
“It’s fun that you can spend time with your family,” she said.
And if Struven’s experience was any indication, local law enforcement agencies appeared to be meeting their goal of connecting with the community. Officers weren’t scary, she said.