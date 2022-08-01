Families helped build their Napa Valley dream homes

ST. HELENA — Eight first-time homeowners can wipe the “sweat equity” from their brows and begin enjoying their new Brenkle Court homes in St. Helena.

They helped build their homes over three years, hammering in nails and cutting lumber. Each family group averaged 4,000 hours over 160 weekends. Volunteers and subcontractors helped.

The result: a grand opening ceremony on Monday for this affordable housing project on McCorkle Avenue, developed by the nonprofit Our Town St. Helena.

Anai Ortiz is one of the homeowners who helped with the building.

"Everything — building walls, installing windows, installing doors," she said. "We painted a lot."

They learned as they went along, she said.

She was born and raised in St. Helena. Until she moves into her new home, she is renting in Napa and commuting to her job in St. Helena at Stonebridge Apartments, where she is residential service coordinator.

Ortiz stood in front of the new homes on Monday and reflected on what it all means to her.

"It's like a sense of accomplishment that I did this with my friends and family and neighbors," she said.

Delia López stood nearby. She and her husband Bardomiano López originally came from Guanajuato, Mexico and moved to California in 1979.

Speaking in Spanish with Ortiz translating, she also reflected on the day.

"Lots of happiness," she said, adding she has lots of confidence in having a home for her family. She has been living in the Stonebridge Apartments in town.

Bertha Delgadillo has lived in St. Helena since the late 1980s. She had never built anything like a house. Now, she said, she'll feel confident doing fix-it projects, should they arise.

All eight two-story townhouses are identical. Each is 1,351 square feet with three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, a single-car garage and backyard. The development has common areas and a homeowners’ association to manage the property.

The project was developed under the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Mutual Self-Help Homeownership Program. Each family qualified to receive a low-interest loan from the USDA.

The project cost $4.7 million, or $590,000 per home. While that might not sound particularly affordable, the Zillow real estate website calculates the typical value for a middle-tier home in St. Helena at about $2 million.

Ortiz said she doesn't know for certain how much the monthly mortgage will be, but that an estimate a few years ago put the cost at about $1,800, including taxes and insurance.

Brenkle Court is named after Monsignor John Brenkle, formerly of St. Helena Catholic Church, who helped found Our Town St. Helena. He advocated for farmworkers and affordable housing.

Brenkle attended Monday's ceremony and addressed the 80 or so people gathered there.

He talked about the sense of community residents will have in this eight-home development. The various families already have a bond, given they helped one another build their homes.

The project began when St. Helena bought the half-acre site for $700,000 and gave it to Our Town St. Helena in 2015 for $1.

When it came time at Monday's ceremony to recognize by name the people who helped made the project possible, more than two dozen stood up. Our Town St. Helena founding board members Mary Stephenson and John Sales, project manager Larry Vermeulen — the list went on and on.

"To be here today is such a wonderful, wonderful feat for all who have been involved," Our Town St. Helena's board president Jordan Bentley said.

Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, expressed excitement for the project, but also noted how hard it can be to eke out affordable housing. That's a question the Assembly is trying to address, she said.

"It's not easy anywhere to get a project like this done," state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, said at the ceremony. "So kudos, it's just absolutely amazing."

