Families of the three women killed in the March 9, 2018 shooting at the Veterans Home of California at Yountville intend to file wrongful death suits against the state and Pathway Home program for veterans with PTSD.
That's according to filings submitted by attorneys representing the families of the late Pathway employees Executive Director Christine Loeber, 48, and therapist Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, 32, who was 26 weeks pregnant with a daughter.
The gunman was a former client who propped open a basement door at the facility on the night before he fatally shot the women, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol, which investigated the incident because it occurred on state grounds.
The Shushereba's attorney wrote that the family will sue the state and Pathway Home, while the families of Loeber and the family of the third victim, 42-year-old Clinical Director Jennifer Gray Golick, will sue the state and "other potentially responsible entities."
Ron Foreman, attorney for the Golick family, said Wednesday that it was too soon to specify which public agencies may be targeted, but he aims to file the lawsuit before the March 9 anniversary of the event.
Robert Bale, attorney for Shushereba's husband, said he did not know when the wrongful death suit would be filed.
An attorney for the Loebers was not available for a comment Wednesday.
Plans for the lawsuit were made public in court filings as the families petitioned the Napa County Superior Court to block the release of autopsy reports that the Napa Valley Register requested. Attorneys for the Loeber and Shushereba families first sought to block the request in December, and attorneys representing Golick sought to join the petitions in January, court documents show.
Attorneys for the Shusherebas and Loebers cited reports on the Veterans Home, which housed the Pathway Home, authored by CHP and the federal Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and argued that the campus did not have proper security protocols. The gunman had reportedly threatened violence against the three women in weeks leading up to the shooting, attorneys wrote.
Attorneys for the Loebers and Shusherebas wrote that the gunman was able to enter the building carrying weapons, without passing through a screening device or having to sign in.
Shushereba attorney Bale said Wednesday that the reports showed failure to comply with safety protocols that could have prevented "senseless loss of life."
"This lack of security was completely at odds with a treatment facility devoted to providing psychological care and counseling to returning veterans suffering from various mental ailments, many of whom had a recognized propensity towards violence," attorneys wrote.
Pathway spokesperson Larry Kamer said the nonprofit had not been served with litigation and would not comment on statements made in other court documents.
"We recognize that the families and the survivors of the tragic shooting last March are all still grieving and are still in pain," he said. "So we're not surprised that there are legal actions being filed."
The gunman, 36-year-old Albert Wong, was dismissed from the program after he refused to comply with program policies and his treatment plan, according to a report filed by the Napa County District Attorney.
The Pathway Home, which was a tenant of the Veterans Home, announced last July that it would terminate its lease at the end of August.
The autopsy reports of the victims and gunman were requested by the Register in November, following a Napa County District Attorney report that said the actions of Sheriff's Deputy Steven Lombardi, who first responded to the incident, were legally justified. The Register simultaneously filed a request for records related to the CHP's investigation.
The CHP subsequently released a heavily redacted version of its investigative report, but the autopsy records have not been released, pending the court cases.
A tentative ruling issued Tuesday by Judge Victoria Wood, who is presiding over the case, indicated that she was likely to rule in favor of disclosing the autopsies.
The victims' families and their attorneys have read the complete autopsy reports, but said they tried to block release of the records because they did not know what information would be redacted by county counsel, which is tasked with reviewing records request.
The families have already suffered extreme pain as a result of the shooting and intense media interest in the event, attorneys wrote. They argued that making certain details of the autopsy reports public would unnecessarily cause families additional trauma and might compromise their upcoming lawsuits.
The only benefit to the release of records, attorneys wrote, would be in the financial interest of the Register.
"Nothing disclosed will change the outcome of these events, educate the public in any material way about what happened, or shed any further light on the misconduct of either VA Yountville or the Pathway," attorneys for the Sushereba and Loeber families wrote.
The Register has since joined as a party to the case. Attorneys for the paper wrote Tuesday that the Register has no desire to add to the families' pain, but autopsy reports may be the only way to confirm that the victims and Wong all died by bullets from his gun.
Register Publisher Davis Taylor said the paper sought the records only as part of its mission to be a watchdog for the public. The main purpose was to check whether the coroner's office agreed with the CHP and District Attorney reports saying that the victims died at the hands of the gunman, and were not struck by any shots fired by the Napa County Sheriff's deputy who responded to the scene and exchanged gunfire with the killer.
"We have no desire to publish gratuitous details of the incident that would retraumatize the families and the community," Taylor said.
Attorneys for the families did not cite any exemption in the state's public records law that would prevent the disclosure of the autopsy reports, which are public record, the Register's attorneys wrote.
In her tentative ruling, Judge Wood cited cases that the state of California's public records law strongly favors the disclosure of public records. She wrote that the court is sympathetic to the families' circumstances, but must view their petitions "through the dispassionate lens of the application of the law."
"Petitioners have asserted compelling personal, privacy interests in seeking to prevent the disclosure," Wood wrote. "However, they have not articulated any public interest served by not disclosing the records."
The next court date in the case will be Jan. 24, where Wood and attorneys for the families, county and Register will review the autopsy reports and discuss which, if any, of them should be be released to the newspaper.