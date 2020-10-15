Families take steps to recover from Glass Fire

A Santa Rosa Junior College student, “I took my laptop and a few notebooks,” but not all of her school books. Her father wasn’t sure how much to take this time. During the LNU fire, her father had packed up all of his tools in his truck, only to have them stolen during that evacuation. He was still trying to replace what he’d lost.

First they headed to the St. Helena High School parking lot. The shelter at Crosswalk Church in Napa was their next destination. That’s when they got the bad news: their home was gone.

“We were kind of expecting it,” but at that point, “I was just trying to stay strong,” said America. She had to break the news to her mother. “She started crying on the spot. We all started hugging each other.”

The news got worse. Roman Hernandez works at Meadowood Napa Valley, which was damaged in the Glass fire. Miriam Hernandez works at Calistoga Ranch, also heavily damaged. Both are effectively out of work.

In the immediate days after the emergency, the family was provided a hotel room at the Best Western inn on Imola Avenue and later at the Meritage Resort.

Pam McGivern, a family friend, has another friend with a vacant home that the Hernandez’s hope to move into soon.