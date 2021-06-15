Family and friends celebrate New Tech graduates in Napa after year of pandemic

Napa school district announces in-person high school graduations for June NVUSD announces commencements for June 14-16, after the COVID-19 emergency forced socially distanced alternatives for the Class of 2020.

“The Zoom, he was completely over it; it didn’t seem to excite him near as much,” said Breanne Gassaway of her son, who is heading to Napa Valley College this fall.

Willoughby’s grandfather Douglas Gassaway had shown perhaps even more gratitude, by making the eight-hour drive from San Diego to Napa. “I wasn’t even expecting to be able to come up and see him, so I’m very excited,” he said, arriving with a fistful of cardboard cutouts of Willoughby’s face to wave from the stadium’s west bleachers.

Robert Vega's daughter Jacqueline was to walk up to the lectern as one of New Tech’s three valedictorians, during a ceremony her father had barely allowed himself to believe would happen.

“Last week I didn’t think I’d be here in the stadium,” he said, “but I’m glad they did it. I’m glad the district came through and made it happen for these kids. It only happens once, and as parents, we live for it.”

“This is monumental, man. We tell them to do the right things and they’ll be rewarded, so this is huge.”