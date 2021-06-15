Family and friends celebrate New Tech graduates in Napa after year of pandemic

Like the Class of 2020, this year’s seniors at New Technology High School received their diplomas.
Unlike the Class of 2020, this year’s seniors also received a graduation – with caps, gowns and perhaps most gratifying of all, family and friends with whom to celebrate.
After 15 months of shuttered classrooms, endless videoconferences and stay-at-home isolation, the Napa school system’s end-of-year rituals began to take a far more familiar shape on Monday with the return of in-person graduation ceremonies. Highlighting the first day of commencements was an early-evening send-off to New Tech’s Class of 2021, whose seniors reached their last milepost before college and careers in front of hundreds of parents, relatives and peers – the well-wishers who were prevented from cheering on last summer’s graduating classes in the early months of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
“We want to make sure that even though this is different, that it’s still a special occasion for students and families, and we want it to be a really good celebration of their accomplishments,” principal Susan Miller said on the same football field where NVUSD celebrated graduates of its independent study program and Valley Oak school earlier Monday.
“They really had to make a decision every single day to learn, to engage, to be a part of this community. Their last 15 months was filled with a determination to succeed, and to graduate as a class.”
The series of in-person graduations, which the Napa Valley Unified School District announced in May, will continue at 4 p.m. Tuesday when American Canyon High's seniors are honored at the on-campus Wolf Den Stadium. On Wednesday, Napa High’s Class of 2021 at Memorial Stadium will start at 2:30 p.m., with Vintage High seniors to begin their commencement at 7 p.m. at the same venue.
As 85 New Tech students began their senior year in August – still logging into all their classes after COVID-19’s spread emptied California schools in March 2020 – many of them feared their graduations might be stripped down to the drive-up diploma events and online videos that, amid enforced social distancing to slow the virus’ advance, had substituted for long processions and cheering crowds for their one-year-older schoolmates.
Like the senior classes of years past, the purple-robed graduates-to-be posed for a few more snapshots and made final jokes and small talk as they waited to proceed single-file to the playing of “Pomp and Circumstance.” But the chatter appeared more subdued than usual, and some of the students remembered how uncertain the chances once were for them simply to be together as a group again, much less for their graduation.
“I honestly expected a drive-through,” said Zander Rodriguez about 45 minutes before giving the first of two senior speeches at the ceremony. “I wasn’t expecting our school would let us do this. I was glad, because I saw how it was for the seniors last year – a lot of them were devastated they had to have a drive-through graduation.”
A once-elusive celebration became reality for Justin-Siena's Class of 2021: a largely normal graduation to cap one of the most abnormal years ever.
The celebration was gratifying, yet slightly alien-feeling, for some seniors who for more than a year may have seen longtime classmates intermittently, or hardly at all.
“This is kind of weird; I spent most of the time in my room, and how I’m back with the other students – it’s kind of confusing,” admitted Mary Delacruz, one of roughly half the Class of 2021’s members to stick with remote learning even after NVUSD in October began phasing in an optional, partial on-campus schedule that eventually expanded to four days a week.
Despite expanding vaccination and California’s imminent relaxation Tuesday of crowd-size and other rules it imposed early in the pandemic, NVUSD is maintaining a slate of safety rules meant to prevent graduations from becoming COVID-19 spreaders, including requiring masks for New Tech seniors and seating them 6 feet apart on the football field.
Spectators also are limited to eight people per graduate, all of whom must live in the student’s household or reside in California. (Monday's ceremony was livestreamed on the district's YouTube channel NVUSD TV for those unable to attend in person.) After the New Tech commencement, family members were not let onto the stadium turf but instead filed out into the adjacent parking lot to meet the new graduates, at first across a low metal barrier but later mingling freely.
Several students had maxed out their allotted eight tickets for loved ones, including Trace Willoughby, whose mother and grandfather arrived at the stadium gate an hour early.
NVUSD announces commencements for June 14-16, after the COVID-19 emergency forced socially distanced alternatives for the Class of 2020.
“The Zoom, he was completely over it; it didn’t seem to excite him near as much,” said Breanne Gassaway of her son, who is heading to Napa Valley College this fall.
Willoughby’s grandfather Douglas Gassaway had shown perhaps even more gratitude, by making the eight-hour drive from San Diego to Napa. “I wasn’t even expecting to be able to come up and see him, so I’m very excited,” he said, arriving with a fistful of cardboard cutouts of Willoughby’s face to wave from the stadium’s west bleachers.
Robert Vega's daughter Jacqueline was to walk up to the lectern as one of New Tech’s three valedictorians, during a ceremony her father had barely allowed himself to believe would happen.
“Last week I didn’t think I’d be here in the stadium,” he said, “but I’m glad they did it. I’m glad the district came through and made it happen for these kids. It only happens once, and as parents, we live for it.”
“This is monumental, man. We tell them to do the right things and they’ll be rewarded, so this is huge.”
NVUSD high schools will have private, socially distanced drive-up graduation ceremonies this week.
Speaking to her fellow seniors about an hour later, Jacqueline Vega reminded them of what they, and students across Napa, had been forced to overcome – not only the pandemic that had virtually halted daily life, but the months of stress and uncertainty that followed.
“As juniors, our two-week ‘spring break’ turned into the end of our childhood,” she recalled. “As seniors we experienced a year like no other; we logged into our last first day of high school in our kitchen, living room, bedroom, or wherever our Wi-Fi connection was the strongest.”
“… And yet we stand here together after being apart for over a year, to celebrate our accomplishments. And though our time together was cut short, I thank you for the memories we made together these last four years.”
Photos: New Technology High School graduates the Class of 2021 in Napa
