Family files claim against Napa County Sheriff’s Office in fatal shooting of Juan Adrian Garcia

Garcia was a line cook at Tarla Mediterranean Bar + Grill, a restaurant in downtown Napa. He had been arrested at least three times on suspicion of driving under the influence, most recently in 2019.

In a statement released Tuesday, Lopez described him as a devoted father who gladly took care of their sons, taking them to school and working nights while she worked days to ensure at least one parent was always home.

“Juan was a devoted family man and very close to me, our children, his parents and his brothers and sisters,” she wrote. He was a really wonderful person. Of course, he had his faults, nobody is perfect. But I felt like Juan was a gift from God to me.”

“… What I really want is justice. I want the Sheriff’s office to know that this completely destroyed my family. My family will never be together again. This never should have happened. Transparency and accountability are so important. My children still have to grow up in this community. I want them to be safe.”

Garcia’s death was the second fatal shooting in less than six months involving the Sheriff’s Office. In May, Deputy Gregg Lee shot and killed 24-year-old Brandan Reid Nylander after Nylander led officers on a vehicle pursuit and then emerged from his car holding a shotgun.