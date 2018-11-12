As part of a national Days of Service, a local organization is partnering with Meals On Wheels on a volunteer project to benefit home-bound seniors.
Volunteers are needed to decorate 300 or more bags filled with small donated items intended to provide a bit of love and care this holiday season.
The event will be at Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday. Youth volunteers under age 16 are required to bring a youth waiver.
To sign up and obtain youth waives, go to: https://bit.ly/2QJZncU
The event is sponsored locally by the Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership.