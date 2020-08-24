Family identifies, remembers 3 victims claimed by Hennessey Fire

He tried Wednesday morning to reach the property: he was stopped once more, this time near Markley Cove.

That night, the police called McNeal. They’d reached McDermott’s property: the water truck was still running. McDermott’s van, which could accommodate his wheel chair, appeared to have been staged – it was ready to leave the property. But the land had been “completely devastated” by fire, police told him, and asked that he not come to the residence until after noon on Thursday. They were continuing to search for his mother, McDermott and his son.

McNeal learned later they’d discovered the bodies that night. Extreme fire behavior had caused the van and the sprinklers to fail, set the mobile homes ablaze and blistered cars parked 30 feet from the fire shelter. Bumpers melted clean off their frames.

“It was pretty much the worst set of circumstances that all worked together,” McNeal said.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office as of Monday afternoon had not confirmed the identities of the three victims. The Hennessey Fire also claimed two civilian casualties in Solano County.