Three family members convicted of the plotting and murder of a man in a remote area of Porter Creek Road near Calistoga in 2017 will receive lengthy prison terms.
On July 12, defendants Maria Guadalupe Torres, her son, Rene Espinoza Jr., and husband, Rene Espinoza Martinez, all of Clearlake, pleaded guilty and no-contest to murder charges stemming from the killing of Antonio Botello Arreola.
Espinoza Jr., 22, was convicted of first degree murder and a further allegation that he used a firearm resulting in the death of the victim, and is recommended to receive a sentence of 50 years to life in prison, said Sonoma County Deputy District Attorney Tom Gotshall.
Torres, 42, was also convicted of first degree murder and is recommended to receive a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.
Martinez, 42, was convicted of second degree murder and is recommended to receive a sentence of 15 years to life in prison. A sentencing date is set for Sept 26 for all three.
The case was prosecuted by Sonoma County Deputy District Attorneys Andrew Lukas and Gotshall, assisted by District Attorney Investigators Matt Stapleton and Denise Urton. Sgt. Jayson Fowler and Detective Ted Vellis of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office headed the investigation.
During investigation of the case, detectives learned that Torres and Botello Arreola, who had previously lived on the family’s property, had developed a romantic relationship. Though the relationship was ongoing, Torres arranged with her husband and son to kill the victim, Gotshall said.
On Sept. 1, 2017, in the middle of the night, Torres drove with Botello Arreola to a dirt turnout not far from the entrance to the Mark West Quarry on Porter Creek Road, just south of Calistoga.
Espinoza Jr. and Martinez had followed Torres and the victim to the remote area. Torres had the victim stop his van, and she got out. Then, Espinoza Jr. and Martinez pulled up alongside the victim, who was seated in his van. Espinoza Jr. opened fire with a handgun and the victim was struck by multiple bullets and fell into the ravine alongside Porter Creek while trying to run away, according to court records. The three defendants followed him while throwing rocks at his head. Espinoza Jr. then stabbed the victim multiple times in the chest and neck.
At about 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 1 the sheriff’s office got a call from the California Highway Patrol about a suspicious vehicle that had bullet holes and blood inside and outside of the vehicle.
Deputies arrived just before 9 a.m. where they found the Toyota minivan with bullet holes in the driver’s side and Botello Arreola dead in the ravine.
Evidence located within the vehicle led detectives to a Santa Rosa motel where they were able to get check-in information and surveillance video linking the victim to the Torres, according to the investigation.
All three defendants were charged with conspiracy to commit murder, as well as murder.
The case was set to begin trial on June 28. After approximately two weeks of legal proceedings, the defendants pleaded guilty and no contest before Judge Bradford DeMeo on July 12.