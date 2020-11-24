Family of Brandan Nylander, killed in officer involved shooting, to sue Napa County

Standing as Nylander was, the claim argues, he did not pose an immediate threat to the sheriff’s deputies who pursued him.

“If anything, Brandan appeared to be attempting to comply with the deputies’ presumed commands to raise his hands and put his back (to them),” the claim, which was submitted in August, reads.

In a statement from May, the Sheriff’s Office said they had gathered evidence that suggested Nylander may have been suicidal at the time of his death. Comments on social media from Brandan’s aunt, Sarena Nylander, with whom Brandan had been staying at the time of his death, suggested a similar theory and confirmed her nephew had been struggling with his mental health.

In May, during a press conference addressing Nylander’s death, Napa County Sheriff John Robertson said Nylander, “by his own action,” was a threat to the deputies.

“Had I been in the same situation on the same timeline, I would have taken the same action as Deputy Lee,” Robertson said at the press conference, calling the shooting “a tragedy for all involved.”