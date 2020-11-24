 Skip to main content
Family of Brandan Nylander, killed in officer involved shooting, to sue Napa County
Litigation

Family of Brandan Nylander, killed in officer involved shooting, to sue Napa County

Brandan Nylander

Brandan Nylander, pictured here holding a loaded shotgun while putting his hands up moments before his death. A lawyer for Nylander's grandmother, who intends to sue the county, says it was clear from Nylander's actions that he intended to surrender. 

The family of Brandan Nylander — the 24-year-old Napa resident killed in an officer-involved shooting in April — will sue Napa County over his death, the family’s attorney Joseph A. Welch has confirmed.

After allegedly stealing ammunition and assaulting an employee at the Napa Walmart on the day of his death, Nylander fled, and eventually led Napa County Sheriff's deputies on an almost three-minute care chase westbound on Airport Boulevard.

Deputies followed Nylander’s car down an access road — a dead end — where video shows Nylander exiting his vehicle, carrying what the sheriff’s office described as a loaded shotgun in his left hand while raising his hands. 

Seconds after he emerged from the vehicle, the 24-year-old was hit by two shots fired by Sheriff’s Deputy Gregg Lee — one in the buttocks and one in the neck — and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Welch, in an initial clam of damages submitted to the county on behalf of Nylander’s grandmother, Virginia Johansen, wrote “(t)here was absolutely no need to shoot Brandan in the back while he had his arms fully extended upward with his left hand on the forearm of the shotgun, his right hand in a cast, and his back to the deputies.”

Standing as Nylander was, the claim argues, he did not pose an immediate threat to the sheriff’s deputies who pursued him.

“If anything, Brandan appeared to be attempting to comply with the deputies’ presumed commands to raise his hands and put his back (to them),” the claim, which was submitted in August, reads.

In a statement from May, the Sheriff’s Office said they had gathered evidence that suggested Nylander may have been suicidal at the time of his death. Comments on social media from Brandan’s aunt, Sarena Nylander, with whom Brandan had been staying at the time of his death, suggested a similar theory and confirmed her nephew had been struggling with his mental health.

In May, during a press conference addressing Nylander’s death, Napa County Sheriff John Robertson said Nylander, “by his own action,” was a threat to the deputies.

“Had I been in the same situation on the same timeline, I would have taken the same action as Deputy Lee,” Robertson said at the press conference, calling the shooting “a tragedy for all involved.”

Napa County rejected Johansen’s initial claim sometime in October, her attorney Welch said. Plaintiffs then have six months from the date of rejection to file a lawsuit, according to Welch, who confirming Johansen “fully” intends to file a suit against the county within that window.

When asked about the initial claim and future suit, a Napa County spokesperson said the county does not comment on pending litigation.

As Nylander’s grandmother, Johansen was “very active” in his upbringing, according to the claim. Nylander’s mother died in 2012; the identity of his father is unknown, the claim explains. Nylander had moved to Napa to stay with relatives and pursue a career as an electrician, according to the claim.

“Ms. Johansen has been deprived of the love and society of her closest grandchild, and will dearly miss Brandan,” the claim reads. “She has also been deprived of the future financial support that he would have contributed to the family.”

The initial claim indicated damages would exceed $10,000, though did not cite an exact monetary amount.

