A Calistoga family lost their single-story home on Saturday morning, officials say.
No injuries were reported. Cal Fire-Napa County Fire says it arrived to the scene in the 1400 block of Grant Drive around 9:50 a.m.
Calistoga Police said the fire was extinguished around 10:15 a.m., but officials say firefighters remained on scene as of 12:30 p.m. The street was shut down for about an hour.
The home was red-tagged and about three-quarters of the home was destroyed in the blaze, according to Calistoga police. The family who lived there — a husband, wife, their adult son and a dog — lost almost everything, police say. They will stay with family.
The origin of the fire is under investigation.