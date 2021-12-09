Family of man shot and killed by Napa Police officer in 2018 settles with city for $1.3 million

The parents of the Napa man who was shot and killed by a Napa Police officer in a December 2018 encounter captured on a body-mounted video camera will receive $1.3 million in a settlement with the city, officials have announced.

The settlement was disclosed in a city announcement Dec. 2, nearly three years to the day a police officer fatally shot 27-year-old David Molina following a foot pursuit and a reported struggle for control of the officer’s police-issued rifle. During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, City Attorney Michael Barrett confirmed the agreement with Molina’s family, which ends a federal excessive-force lawsuit that relatives had filed against the city and Christopher Simas, the officer who fatally shot Molina in the predawn hours of Dec. 5, 2018.

Napa chose to settle with Molina’s parents after “extensive investigation and litigation, which counsel advised would continue to be disruptive and expensive,” city officials said in their original statement last week.

Jorge and Antoinette Molina, David’s parents, had sued Napa and Simas in October 2019 in U.S. District Court in San Francisco alleging Napa Police used excessive force that led to their son’s death.

In December 2019, the office of Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley declined to file charges against Simas, declaring his actions to be “a reasonable and lawful response” in the circumstances of the incident.

Molina’s death arose from an incident at about 1:48 a.m. Dec. 5, 2018, when Napa Police officers were called to the area of the Kentwood Apartments on Soscol Avenue after receiving a report of a combative man armed with a handgun. Officer Simas tried to detain Molina, who ran away, starting a five-minute foot pursuit through the nearby Vineyard Terrace apartments.

Video footage from a body-mounted camera, worn by Simas and subsequently shared by Napa Police, captured the pursuit and the officer’s repeated commands for Molina to stop running and raise his arms before the two men became involved in a physical struggle near Soscol Avenue and Stonehouse Drive.

Napa Police later said Molina tried to grab control of Simas’ department-issued AR-15 rifle, firing at least eight shots before the gun jammed. Simas then regained control of the weapon and fired five rounds when Molina charged at him, then-police chief Robert Plummer said during a news conference after the shooting.

Molina’s parents disputed the police account of their son’s death in their suit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco 10 months after the shooting. The complaint alleged that Molina had surrendered and Simas placed the nose of his rifle on the ground while trying to handcuff him, accidentally fired the gun into the ground and was startled, then responded by shooting Molina, who the complaint states did not have a weapon on or near him.

The lawsuit, which sought unspecified damages and attorney fees, asserted that Simas made no attempt to de-escalate the situation and instead pointed his gun at Molina, causing him to flee in fear. The complaint also alleged that Napa Police officers have regularly used excessive force on residents but had never been found to violate city policy “even under the most questionable of circumstances.”

Napa Police acknowledged that Molina was not armed when he was killed, but said a handgun they believed to be his was found 75 feet away from the scene.

The death of Molina was Napa Police’s first high-profile incident to be captured on body-worn cameras, which the department had pressed into service in September 2018 after a five-month trial. However, the nighttime footage shared by the department was dark and chaotic and did not appear to capture any images of gunfire, although the gunshots from Simas’ rifle were audible.

Plummer, the Napa Police chief at the time, said after the shooting that Molina likely would have faced an allegation of attempted murder of a police officer had he survived the incident.

In an interview with the Napa Valley Register shortly after David Molina’s death, his father Jorge said that on the night of the shooting, David had dined and looked at a Christmas tree with friends, but then got into an altercation with them before he was kicked out of the car, leaving behind his wallet and cellphone. Molina then told his father he was going to their apartment to take back his belongings.

Jorge Molina said he hugged his son for the last time and told him that getting his phone back wasn’t worth it. He said his son eventually called asking for a ride, and said an altercation had occurred and a woman slapped him in the face.

The lawsuit by Molina’s parents also stated that their son had an intellectual disability stemming from a childhood brain injury after he was hit by a car as a 7-year-old. The accident left him with frontal-lobe damage, and he also struggled with bipolar disorder, his father told the Register.

“I miss him tremendously; he was a ray of sunshine,” Jorge Molina said of his son in December 2018 shortly after David Molina’s death.

The death of Molina was the first of four officer-involved shootings to occur in Napa County in a 22-month span, including three that involved Napa County sheriff’s deputies.

On Feb. 17, 2019, 43-year-old Javier Hernandez Morales was fatally shot by Napa County Sheriff’s Deputy Riley Jarecki on Henry Road in the Browns Valley area. The District Attorney’s Office in October announced it would not seek charges against Jarecki, saying that Hernandez shot at her through his open driver-side window and that the deputy had returned fire to protect her own life.

Shortly after the shooting, Hernandez’ relatives wrote an op-ed for the Register stating that he had used drugs and alcohol to cope with bouts of depression and called the community to place a greater emphasis on mental health.

Another encounter on April 24, 2020, ended with the death of Brandan Nylander near the Napa County Airport when he was shot by Deputy Gregg Lee, at the end of a vehicle pursuit after the 24-year-old Nylander allegedly stole ammunition from the Napa Walmart and assaulted an employee. District Attorney Haley cleared Lee of criminal wrongdoing in December 2020, but Nylander’s grandmother, uncle and aunt sued the county and Lee in March alleging excessive force, battery, and negligence, as well as improper deputy training.

In a third incident on Oct. 5, 2020, 47-year-old Juan Adrian Garcia was fatally shot by sheriff’s Sgt. Dave Ackman during a traffic stop at Highway 221 and Kaiser Road in south Napa.

A minute-long video shared by the sheriff’s office shows Ackman shouting at Garcia to stop as Garcia stopped his car and approached him on foot. After the video’s release, a spokesperson for the department described Garcia’s behavior as “abnormal” and said it “absolutely” would have been regarded by an officer as threatening. Subsequent bloodwork revealed Garcia’s blood-alcohol level to be 0.338%, more than four times the legal driving limit in California, the sheriff’s office added.

Garcia’s survivors filed suit against the sheriff’s office and Ackman May 11 in federal court, alleging that Ackman used excessive force and failed to give Garcia legally required warnings before opening fire.

“This unprovoked killing of an unarmed, non-threatening man, followed by (the sheriff’s office’s) lack of transparency, is a terrible violation of Mr. Garcia’s and his family’s constitutional rights,” attorney Michael Haddad of Haddad & Sherwin, the firm representing Garcia’s survivors, said in a statement after the suit was filed.

Napa Police have not yet released a video of the county's most recent officer-involved shooting, which took place Oct. 6 outside a home on Pear Tree Lane. Jeremy James Vellenoweth, 26, was shot after police say he threatened his father with a gun and officers were called to the scene, and died 20 days later at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

An attorney for Vellenoweth's family has disputed Napa Police's account of the incident, saying Vellenoweth was not pointing his gun at officers but upward, and that at least two officers fired on him, not the one officer the department has said shot Vellenoweth.

A California law passed in late 2018 generally requires law enforcement agencies to publicly release videos connected to officer-involved shootings within 45 days of the incident, unless an agency can show that such an early release "would substantially interfere with the investigation."

Register reporter Edward Booth contributed to this report.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

