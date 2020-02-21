Family of Napa girl files wrongful-death suit after fatal accident

The parents of Addie Dominici are suing an equipment rental company in connection with an accident that claimed the life of the 6-year-old Napa girl last year.
A wrongful-death complaint by Jason and Megan Dominici alleges that a stack of 65 folding chairs supplied by Bright Event Rentals LLC tipped over and fell onto their daughter in September 2019, fatally injuring her. The suit, filed Tuesday in Napa County Superior Court, seeks unspecified damages from the company, which is based in Torrance and operates 11 showrooms across California and Arizona, including St. Helena and Sonoma branches.
Addie was at 101 S. Coombs St. on Sept. 21, 2019 when a 450-pound stack of chairs – strapped and anchored to a dolly – suddenly tipped over and crushed the girl, who died of her injuries, according to the complaint, which gave no other details about the location or circumstances.
Workers for the rental company “so negligently and carelessly stacked, inspected, assembled, packaged, secured, anchored, handled, provided, prepared, transported and delivered” the chairs as to make them “dangerous, defective, unstable, and unsafe and (create) an unreasonable risk of harm,” attorneys William C. and Andrew L. Johnson said in the complaint.
Messages were left Thursday with Oakland attorney William C. Johnson of Oakland, representing the Dominicis, and Maeve Scanlon, legal counsel for Bright.
Addie attended Browns Valley Elementary School, which recast a previously scheduled art event into a tribute to the student. A student-made aerial art installation featuring the school’s bear mascot was changed to include Addie’s name at the bottom edge.
