Editor’s note: This is the second part of a three-part series.
Christine Loeber’s sister recalled how her sibling was known for having friends from all walks of life and social groups.
Michelle Loeber described Christine as “a bright light” – someone with an infectious smile that others were drawn to.
“She was very easy to talk to,” said Michelle, who is five years younger than Christine.
That’s probably one reason Christine was so good at her career in social work, she said. “She just wanted to help people,” said Michelle. “People connected with her easily.”
Christine Loeber was one of the staffers killed at The Pathway Home shooting one year ago. On her day off, she visited The Pathway Home facility in Yountville to attend a goodbye party for coworkers.
A disturbed former patient entered the party and released everyone but Christine, 48, and two staff members.
Soon after, she was killed alongside therapist Jennifer Golick, 42, and psychologist Jennifer Gonzalez Shushereba, 32, who was pregnant. The gunman then took his own life.
Today, her family, friends and supporters are carrying on Christine’s drive to help others. This past November, they launched the Christine M. Loeber Foundation. Its mission: to continue Loeber’s legacy of helping others, with a focus on veterans’ services, education and wellness.
The foundation aims to honor her life by advancing the causes important to Christine: a scholarship for a graduate of Christine’s alma mater, Oliver Ames High School in Easton, Massachusetts, and support of the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program and veterans reintegrating into civilian life.
Loeber grew up in Easton, just south of Boston. She got her start in the social work field in 2002, when she took a job at Boston Health Care for the Homeless.
This organization’s mission inspired her to pursue a master’s in social work and she graduated from Boston College in 2008.
As a therapist, Christine focused on veterans from the start. At the Veterans Affairs (VA) Boston Health Care System, she worked with women suffering from PTSD and substance abuse.
After a divorce, Christine was ready for a change and she moved to California in 2013. She worked at the VA Palo Alto Health Care System and later the Santa Rosa VA clinic.
Next, she was recruited for the job as the executive director of a revamped Pathway Home.
“She was a little hesitant to take an executive director role,” said Michelle. “But she wasn’t afraid. She took that challenge.”
“The mission of the program was heartfelt for her. She knew the importance of it from her experience with veterans.”
That doesn’t mean it was easy. “It was a challenge to get a program up and running,” Michelle recalled. “It took a lot. She put her all into it.”
Good days and bad days
On Veterans Day 2018, the day before Christine’s 49th birthday, the new Christine M. Loeber Foundation held its kickoff event in Easton.
It was an auspicious beginning, with more than $30,000 raised for her memorial scholarship and other causes, the foundation reported.
Michelle said that her sister’s death has brought her family closer together.
“There are good days and bad days,” but “we’re all on the same page.”
As for herself, “For the most part I think I’m doing as best as can be expected,” Michelle said. At the same time, “this past year has been kind of a blur.”
“I’m really just trying to keep my focus positive and trying to connect as often as I can with family and friends and people who know what (she is) going through. And the work of the foundation.”
“Just knowing that we can keep her spirit alive” helps keep her going, said Michelle.
Others are also keeping Christine’s spirit alive.
The VA clinic in Santa Rosa plans to dedicate a conference room to her sister, said Michelle.
The New England Center and Home for Veterans in Boston named a medical clinic after Christine.
A photo of a smiling Christine, wearing a wide-brimmed hat and her signature smile, hangs near a reception area at the Boston clinic.
“Christine burst open our lives with unbridled joy and irrepressible enthusiasm, inspiring each of us to strive for excellence,” reads the note posted below her photo.
“This clinic honors the indomitable spirit and magnificent life of Christine Loeber, offering peace and healing to all who enter.”
That life is something she remembers every day, said Michelle.
“I’ll often think, ‘What would Christine do?’”
If her sister were here today to see the efforts of her friends and family, “She would be floored,” said Michelle.
“She would not believe this.”