Family sues Napa County, sheriff’s deputy for fatal shooting of Brandan Nylander after pursuit

Video footage showed Nylander opening the driver door of his Mazda sedan and exiting, raising his hands but holding what authorities said was a loaded shotgun in the left hand. Seconds after leaving the car, he was hit by two gunshots fired by Lee, one in the buttocks and one in the neck, and died at the scene.

Nylander, who had a cast on his right hand, swept the muzzle of his shotgun from a downward position to a straight-up vertical position in less than a second, and never pointed the muzzle directly at the sheriff’s deputy, according to the filing in federal court. He stepped out of his car raising both arms in the air and turning his back to Lee, the complaint states.

The family’s complaint alleges that Deputy Lee, pulling up his patrol car behind Nylander’s Mazda, exited his own vehicle, positioned himself behind the open door and immediately began firing his pistol, causing Nylander to fall to the ground seven seconds after opening his car door.

Lee “could not remember putting his vehicle in park, removing his seatbelt, opening his door, or even hearing his own gunfire,” the suit alleges. “He remembered instinctively yelling something similar to ‘no’ or ‘stop.’ He did not recall giving (Nylander) any other commands. He did not remember thinking about being fearful for anyone but himself.”

Napa County DA: Deputy involved in April fatal shooting will not be charged DA Allison Haley says a review by investigators shows that deputies actions were "a reasonable and lawful response."