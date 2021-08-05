Far Niente purchases 133 acres in Carneros AVA, dedicated to keeping Napa Valley Chardonnay alive

For Far Niente’s vice president of winemaking Andrew Delos, control over product is everything.

“I come from a family of chefs, and I think of raising your own chickens or cattle,” he said. “You know how you treated the animal, and then if you are going to butcher it and serve it on the table, you control the quality from start to finish.”

So by trade as a winemaker, Delos’s ultimate goal is to have complete control over the quality of his grapes, and then his wine, right up until it is bottled and sent off to winos far and wide.

“Then, you’ve done absolutely everything to make sure that it is the best drop of wine for the consumer.”

Far Niente’s most recent empire expansion came in the form of a 133-acre vineyard located in the Carneros region of Napa, previously known and managed as the Gran Val vineyard. Far Niente’s search for land suitable for Chardonnay has been going on for about five years, but the wine conglomerate has been sourcing grapes from the region for much longer.