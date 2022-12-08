Far Niente secures approvals for its Bella Union winery

Far Niente Wine Estates' plans to establish a Bella Union winery in the Rutherford area at the former Provenance winery site have won Napa County's approval.

Bella Union winery secured permission to produce more wine, have more workers and entertain more visitors than Provenance. Additions will be made to the winery building.

But one thing that won’t grow is water use. Through steps such as switching from overhead irrigation to fans to combat frost, the new Bella Vista is to consume less water than the old Provenance had rights to use.

That water efficiency amid drought concerns helped secure Napa County Planning Commission approval on Wednesday.

“I think it sets a good example for others who are coming in for modifications,” Commissioner Joelle Gallagher said. “The expectation is not that you will end up using more water.”

Another selling point was Bella Union winery’s location at 1695 St. Helena Highway — also known as Highway 29 — the main drag for Napa Valley.

“The location on 29 I think allows for consideration of a larger-scale project than something on a country road,” Commissioner Anne Cottrell said.

Dana Vivier, chief financial officer for Far Niente, discussed why the group wants a third Napa Valley winery. It already has Far Niente and Nickel & Nickel.

The first Bella Union vintage came in 2012. Wine was made in a leased production facility on Bella Oaks Lane that the operation quickly outgrew. Nor was the location ideal for welcoming visitors, Vivier said.

“We began a long and patient search for the right home for Bella Union. … We were thrilled to find Provenance winery for sale," she said. "It took us a long time to be able to acquire that. We were happy to be able to do so.”

It’s an opportunity to transform a “property with a large potential” that’s central in Napa Valley, said Vivier.

Architect Mike Niemann said Far Niente winery is a luxurious experience with gardens and an important piece of Napa Valley history. Nickel & Nickel is a single-vineyard approach to winemaking, taking a deep dive into terroir.

Bella Union will be about winemaking and the roots of Rutherford, telling stories that point to the future, according to Niemann. It is a landscape-driven project. The winery itself is prominent, but not a landmark building, he said.

“Compared to the other properties, this was not looking to call attention to itself,” said Niemann. “It’s not going to be screaming for attention. It is not a landmark in the landscape. It is something we want people to discover and have an experience that unfolds.”

Bella Union winery originally was going to ask for even more production and visitor growth from the current use permit. But owners scaled back their plan after some commissioners visited the site individually and voiced their concerns.

Commissioner Dave Whitmer encouraged this approach. He said Bella Vista had individual commissioners visit early enough to take their comments into consideration.

Maximum annual wine production is to rise from the 180,000 gallons that Provenance had rights to produce to 264,000 gallons.

The winery is keeping its 300-guest-a-week rights to visitation without appointments and adding by-appointment visits. Total maximum weekly visitation from May through October is 1,375 and total maximum weekly visitation from November through April is 1,074, county officials said.

The winery building itself is to see changes, with the addition of 1,200 square feet and a commercial kitchen. A 15,700-square-foot barrel storage room is to be built.

Cottrell said no vines are being taken out.

“You were able to keep within an existing development footprint,” Cottrell said. “That’s important to me.”

Commissioner Andrew Mazotti said wine operations that are bigger companies sometimes get a bad rap, one he depicted as being unwarranted in this case.

“I want to point out that they have the resources, the thoughtfulness, the time, the effort that made this a very clean process,” he said. “That is a positive we get from a team of people who have the resources and capabilities to do this.”