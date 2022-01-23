Far Niente winery expansion approved by Napa County

Far Niente’s historic, landmark stone winery was state-of-the-art when built in about 1885 and now the owners have a vision of what’s needed for the 21st century.

Produce more wine. Entertain more visitors. Remodel inside the stone winery. Expand the non-historic Carriage House. Improve winery traffic circulation. Add an Oakville Grade left turn lane.

On Wednesday, the Napa County Planning Commission approved these and other proposals.

"To me, this project has been well-thought-out, well designed," Commissioner Dave Whitmer said.

Far Niente winery was established in 1885 by San Francisco financier John Benson with the building of the three-story stone winery. The building is easily visible from Highway 29 near Oakville and looks like a fairytale house set against a hill.

Hamden McIntyre designed the stone winery. He also designed several other prominent Napa Valley wineries, including Inglenook, the former Christian Bros. winery, what is today's Trefethen winery, and Beaulieu Vineyards.

In 1979, Gil and Beth Nickel and partners decided to restore the then-deteriorating winery. The stone building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The winery’s last major use permit changes came in 1997. Winery officials told the Planning Commission on Wednesday that the time had come for more change.

"The project before you will allow for another stage of renewal," Beth Nickel told commissioners.

Among the changes sought by the winery were to:

Increase annual wine production from 175,000 gallons to 225,000 gallons.

Increase total annual visitation — both daily tasting visits and marketing events — from 44,400 to 72,700.

Change uses inside the historic stone winery.

Expand the Carriage House from 11,930 square feet to 26,046 square feet.

Go from 30 full-time employees to 45 full-time employees and seven part-time employees.

Establish a 16,308-square-foot outdoor tasting and event area and a 6,687-square-foot outdoor tasting and event area.

Install a left turn lane on Oakville Grade to Acacia Drive.

Improve winery access, including widening Acacia Drive, replacing a bridge, and creating one-way traffic flow throughout the property.

Several neighbors wrote letters supporting the Far Niente requests.

“We feel that the left turn lane and widened shoulders will improve the safety for all who use the Oakville Grade Road,” wrote Rev. Mark Kissner of the Carmelite House of Prayer.

Marcia Mondavi Borger and Brian Borger wrote that Beth Nickel of Far Niente had reached out to them to explain the project.

“I must say that I remember Far Niente when it was a ruin, but with great potential,” the letter said. “Gil and Beth Nickel turned that ruin into the beautiful stone winery and landscape we see today. This renovation enables them to grow while keeping the historical stone cellar whole and their neighbors happy.”

But county resident Yvonne Baginski said the project will mean cutting down 10 oak trees and two poplars.

"To take this bucolic site, and rip it apart in the interest of expanding to a marketing venue for visitors and events, seems to fly in the face of original intent," she wrote. "Their website copy glorifies the history and the love that's gone into the creation of this facility."

Far Niente president Greg Allen said the property has 144 oaks and about 400 trees. Six trees to be removed are associated with the Carriage House expansion and six with road improvements, though this is a worst-case scenario.

The winery will collect acorns from its valley oaks and will replant oaks on the property at a 5-1 ratio for those lost, per county policy, he said.

"Informing our plans, we have taken great care to preserve as many trees as possible while also addressing critical business needs...we love and cherish our trees here and we go to great lengths to protect them," he said.

The Planning Commission vote was 4-1 for approval. Commissioners Whitmer, Anne Cottrell, Megan Dameron, and Andrew Mazotti voted in favor. Commissioner Joelle Gallagher voted against it.

"This is a beautiful site," Gallagher said in explaining her vote. "It's a well-managed business and winery. Clearly, the issue with the road being brought up to county road and street standards is really critical for safety and fire improvement, etcetera."

But, she said, more than six million gallons of water annually is used there not on agriculture, but landscaping.

"I just want to take that principled stand," Gallagher said. "That is a huge amount of water...That's my sticking point."

