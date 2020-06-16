Far-reaching changes proposed if Napa County schools are to reopen safely

Napa Valley Unified, the county's largest school district with more than 16,000 students, plans to begin its new academic year as scheduled on Aug. 18. But basic questions such as how many students will be on campuses at any one time remain up in the air and are being discussed by a committee of faculty, parents, high school students and others, according to Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti.

“We are taking every instruction model through a cycle of pros and cons,” she said Friday. “It's important to rigorously evaluate all of the pros and cons – various models all go through a cost-benefit (consideration), from all-remote to all in-person.”

Educators agreed that absent a vaccine, some parents will remain reluctant to send their children back to class even if given the chance, requiring school districts to keep up the online instruction systems they built up this spring.

“In my opinion, probably every district will have some kind of distance education going on because some parents are not going to be ready to send their children back to physical school, and because distance learning is a special art,” said Barbara Nemko, superintendent of the county Office of Education.