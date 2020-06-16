Far-reaching changes proposed if Napa County schools are to reopen safely

Might small groups of students have to stick together during the school day? Will teachers, rather than classes, switch rooms from one period to the next? Could children and teenagers wind up coming to class only once or twice a week – or in alternating weeks – to reduce crowding on campus?
Should teachers have to wear masks in the classroom? What about their students? And may lunch hours shared by dozens of young people become a thing of the past, replaced by boxed meals eaten at desks or taken home?
Those are among a raft of ideas recently presented to educators across the Napa Valley, to help them decide whether and how to return thousands of students to campuses that have been shut down for more than three months by the coronavirus pandemic.
If school districts follow all or some of the advisories included in a report released earlier this month by the Napa County Office of Education, the on-campus experience could be radically transformed as many of the once-normal daily routines of playtime, lunch hour and hands-on support are set aside in the interest of maximum protection against a virus that still lacks a vaccine.
Education officials are pondering how much of the pre-pandemic school experience can be preserved as they also try to decide how much campus time their students and teachers can safely get without excessive exposure to the coronavirus.
Scheduling models floated by the Office of Education, and being weighed by school districts, include various mixes of in-person schooling with the same remote learning that became the rule after the pandemic led all local campuses to close in mid-March.
Jointly developed with the school districts and the county Health and Human Services agency, Office of Education's nine-page document outlines numerous possible changes to how and when students meet.
Suggestions include keeping students in small “cohorts” that would stick together during a school day, with teachers coming to them rather than vice versa, and staggering starting times to ensure the total number of children on the premises remains well below the normal maximum. Extra time could be built into the daily schedule for handwashing and sanitizing, including around mealtimes and bathroom breaks, according to the report.
The wearing of face coverings would likely be recommended for all staff and possibly for students as well, the report states. Six-foot spacing between students and faculty also would be likely, as well as an isolation room for anyone showing signs of illness and waiting to return home.
Playground activity, assemblies, traditional lunch service and physical education should not resume until Napa County reaches the third or fourth stages of its recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, according to the report. (The fourth and final stage is the period when treatment and vaccination for the virus are easily available.) The report also called for the cancellation or modification of sporting events, club activities and orientations during the emergency.
The Office of Education also shared a variety of possible scheduling systems to help schools cope with reduced capacity during the pandemic.
One plan would halve the daily capacity of campuses, with one group of students attending school Monday and Tuesday and the rest on Thursday and Friday, and both groups receiving three days of homework assignments each week. Another alternative would feature “master teachers” leading remote classes that students would supplement with once-a-week classroom sessions. In yet another option, schools could place students on campus in alternating weeks, deep-cleaning buildings and facilities each weekend.
Even if educators deem their campuses safe to reopen, the timing of a new school year may depend on how likely a stronger COVID-19 outbreak may be later in the year.
In the county's rural north, officials with the Pope Valley Union Elementary School District decided to open its K-8 school four weeks early on July 20. Trustees, announcing the summertime start in May, pointed to the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 cases in the fall and said they seek to get in as much person-to-person teaching for the school's roughly 50 students in kindergarten through eighth grade in case a surge of illnesses forces another countywide shutdown.
Napa Valley Unified, the county's largest school district with more than 16,000 students, plans to begin its new academic year as scheduled on Aug. 18. But basic questions such as how many students will be on campuses at any one time remain up in the air and are being discussed by a committee of faculty, parents, high school students and others, according to Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti.
“We are taking every instruction model through a cycle of pros and cons,” she said Friday. “It's important to rigorously evaluate all of the pros and cons – various models all go through a cost-benefit (consideration), from all-remote to all in-person.”
Educators agreed that absent a vaccine, some parents will remain reluctant to send their children back to class even if given the chance, requiring school districts to keep up the online instruction systems they built up this spring.
“In my opinion, probably every district will have some kind of distance education going on because some parents are not going to be ready to send their children back to physical school, and because distance learning is a special art,” said Barbara Nemko, superintendent of the county Office of Education.
Even if more families gain confidence in their children rejoining their classmates, the looming threat of a fresh outbreak demands having a backup system ready, added Mucetti. “At any moment, if there's a resurgence of infections, we'll have to take our kids back into distance learning, so we want to have that model up and going,” she said.
In the Upvalley, Superintendent Marylou Wilson of the St. Helena Unified School District said instruction is scheduled to begin on time Aug. 18 – but whether that instruction takes place in classrooms or at home remains an open question, given the difficulty of spreading students across wider areas of campuses or the calendar.
Social distancing will be "very challenging,” Wilson said last week. “Our classrooms cannot hold more than 12 or 15 students with a 6-foot circle around each child. You're going into some sort of hybrid model with some children at school and some at home; it's not the model we're accustomed to, nor the children.”
The adaptations required to protect students will extend even beyond the schoolhouse doors, as the county's guidance report called on educators to create physical distancing on school buses and in vehicle pickup areas on campuses. Nemko, the county education superintendent, pointed to the possibility that districts may have to change bus schedules or run more routes if full busloads remain impossible.
“Transport is a huge issue,” she said. “If you try to keep students on a bus 6 feet from each other in every direction, you're going to have only 12 kids on the bus.”
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.